Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 210 Points as Apple, Goldman Hit New Highs

A big rally in blue chips and some dovish Fed speak boosted the equities market Monday.

Stocks gained ground to start the new week, buoyed by hopes the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates at its September meeting. The main indexes also got a boost after Fed Chief Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone toward inflation.  

Last week's encouraging inflation updates – most notably, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI), which fell for the first time on a monthly basis in nearly two years – helped lift expectations that the Fed will cut rates sooner rather than later.

