Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 210 Points as Apple, Goldman Hit New Highs
A big rally in blue chips and some dovish Fed speak boosted the equities market Monday.
Stocks gained ground to start the new week, buoyed by hopes the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates at its September meeting. The main indexes also got a boost after Fed Chief Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone toward inflation.
Last week's encouraging inflation updates – most notably, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI), which fell for the first time on a monthly basis in nearly two years – helped lift expectations that the Fed will cut rates sooner rather than later.
Indeed, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, futures traders are pricing in an 89% chance the Fed will cut rates by a quarter-percentage point in September. This is up from 71% one week ago.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Powell did not indicate when the central bank would start cutting rates during his early afternoon Q&A session at the Economic Club. However, he did say recent economic data adds "somewhat to [the Fed's] confidence" that it can bring inflation back down to its 2% target.
The next big event on the economic calendar occurs tomorrow morning with the release of the June retail sales report. "Last month's report showed tepid sales, and we will be watching to see if consumers have continued to pull back on spending," says Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
Apple nabs new record closing high
In single-stock news, Apple (AAPL) shares rose 1.7% to a new record closing high of $234.40 after Bloomberg News said annual revenue in India hit a record high of nearly $8 billion in the 12 months ended March 31.
Also boosting the mega-cap stock was a bullish note from Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring, who said the company's recently announced artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Apple Intelligence, should lead to a multi-year upgrade cycle. As such, Woodring elevated AAPL to a top pick and boosted his price target to $273 from $216.
Goldman Sachs gets an earnings boost
Goldman Sachs (GS, +2.6%) was another booming blue chip stock that closed at a new record high after the big bank disclosed its second-quarter earnings report. GS easily beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates for the three-month period and reiterated the dividend hike it announced following last month's stress test results.
"We think GS is poised for higher earnings from investment banking fees given the bank has stated its backlog has increased significantly (and due to the firm's franchise strength in asset management)," says CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon (Buy).
DJT stock soars after Trump assassination attempt
Elsewhere, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) jumped 31.4% after a weekend assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. The shooting occurred just ahead of this week's Republican National Convention where Trump earlier today secured his party's nomination for this fall's presidential election.
"Political violence is a risk for markets and we have seen volatility increase in the past few months in equity markets around the world given the elections in India and France," says Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. "Unfortunately, we will have to plan for increased volatility in both stock and bond markets as our election nears given the rancor we have seen."
As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5% to 40,211 – a new record closing high – the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 5,631, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4% to 18,472.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
An IRA Contribution Option You Might Not Know About
IRAs Retirement savings might not have to take a back seat just because your partner doesn't earn income.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
JetBlue Baggage Fees Changing: New Perks for Blue Basic Fliers
JetBlue baggage fees have changed a few times in the past year. Here are the updated fees for carry-on and checked baggage. Blue Basic fliers get a new perk.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Macy's Stock Plunges After Ending Buyout Talks: What to Know
Macy's stock is falling after the department store chain halted takeover talks with an investor group that was looking to take it private.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike
Goldman Sachs stock is modestly higher Monday after the big bank beat expectations for its second quarter and raised its dividend. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Bounce Back on Rate-Cut Optimism
The latest readings on consumer sentiment and inflation helped lift the odds of the Fed easing in September.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
JP Morgan Chase Tops Q2 Expectations: What to Know
JP Morgan Chase released its second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Citigroup Reports Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Citigroup stock is down despite reporting second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Wells Fargo Stock Falls Despite Q2 Beat: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Wells Fargo stock is down despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Mixed as Rising Rate-Cut Bets Boost Small Caps
A surprisingly soft inflation report sparked a rotation from mega-caps into riskier names.
By Dan Burrows Published