How to Live Like You’ve Won the Lottery
Just because you haven’t won a jackpot doesn’t mean you can’t fulfill your dreams of doing what’s important to you with who is important to you.
Whenever lottery jackpots soar or unexpected inheritances make headlines, we all indulge in a bit of daydreaming. Imagining what-if scenarios isn't just entertaining; it's a profoundly useful exercise in understanding our deepest values and aspirations. This isn't just about fantasizing about luxury cars or exotic vacations; it's an opportunity to explore how we might live our lives unencumbered by financial limitations.
The real value of this exercise lies in its ability to strip away day-to-day worries — about bills, job security and other financial burdens — and allow us to envision our lives in their most authentic form. What emerges are not just dreams but a clear picture of what truly matters to us: the people we love, the causes we care about and the activities that fulfill us.
Let's say you wake up tomorrow with no financial limitations. What would you do? Where would you go? Who would you help? Reflecting on these questions can reveal a lot about your personal values and priorities. Once these are identified, the challenge — and the fun — begins: finding ways to align your current resources with these dreams.
For example, if you dream about extravagant trips around the world, explore how you can achieve that thrill with a more modest adventure. Instead of a Mediterranean cruise, you could explore regional attractions that offer unique experiences without the hefty price tag. You can still scratch that travel itch without draining your bank account.
If supporting loved ones and contributing to philanthropy are your goals, think creatively about how to achieve these without signing a big check. Investing time rather than money can often be equally, if not more, impactful. Volunteering your skills to a nonprofit close to your heart or organizing special days with grandchildren can fulfill your philanthropic or familial goals without the cost.
Reinforcing strengths and curbing bad habits
Through this process, we discover our financial boundaries and learn to manage resources wisely. I help many clients navigate the excitement of potential financial windfalls and the reality of their bank accounts. This exercise helps reinforce strengths and curb less-constructive habits, such as overspending or the urge to “keep up with the Joneses,” which often do not align with personal values.
Pretending you've come into a windfall is more than a fantasy. It serves as a blueprint for aligning your financial decisions with your values and goals. It empowers you to live authentically, within your means, focusing on what will truly bring fulfillment and joy. In doing so, you not only manage your finances better but also enrich your life in ways that money alone cannot buy.
Frank Legan is Partner, Financial Adviser and member of the Forward Look Committee at Cedar Brook Group, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Northeast Ohio. Frank spends his days designing and implementing personalized financial planning strategies for corporate executives, closely held business owners, artists, families and retirees. He specializes in lifetime income strategies, investment advice and estate planning services. He also works with businesses to develop strategic and succession planning strategies. He is the author of "The Humanity Factor," a book about focusing on your strengths, guiding you through a personalized, step-by-step guide to financial planning.
