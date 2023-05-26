Improving Your Financial Health: A 10-Step Workout Plan

Previous Next 10/10

10. Take a rest

Much like working out physically, even your financial health needs a break. You certainly don’t want to neglect it, but don’t beat yourself up too badly if you are a slow starter or need a little extra help. That is what we are here for, to take some of the onus off of you and also to keep you encouraged so we can accomplish these goals together. Also, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

In other words, you don’t need a six-pack and chiseled biceps here. Sometimes good enough is OK. Thus, although this is serious stuff, you’ll have that proverbial doughnut, you’ll skip a workout, and sometimes you simply need a break. I’m here to tell you that is fine and dandy. As long as you have a steady pulse on the above, you can certainly afford to take a break.

Your financial health

It is amazing the difference I see in people once they have a pulse on their financial health. They’re as different as night and day.

One note of warning before I let you go: If you are taking on newfound ownership of your finances, please don’t get discouraged or anxious. Markets, cash and finances are not a straight line. They will ebb and flow on a month-by-month basis. Don’t let this discourage you, and don’t overreact to it. Keep up with your workouts!

