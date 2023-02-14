Will savings rates go up in 2023?

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been continuously hiking interest rates in an attempt to aggressively combat inflation, the likes of which haven’t been seen in almost four decades. Raising the federal rates is intended to drive spending down as consumers will be realizing higher commercial interest rates on mortgages, credit card APRs, and other loans.

There is a silver lining, however — as the federal funds rate increases, savings interest rates typically do too. Offering a high APY (annual percentage yield) on accounts is an effective way for banks to compete for customers and attract deposits. Savings interest rates have been steadily rising since March of last year, and are expected to rise through 2023 as well.

Savings rates expected to peak in 2023

Currently, interest rates are higher than they have been since 2007. And, although inflation is easing, the Federal Reserve will likely continue to raise rates even after its latest 0.25% hike — which brought it to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%.

Bankrate predicts the Federal Funds rate will increase to around 5-5.25 percent (opens in new tab) in 2023. As a result, savings rates are expected to rise as well, with more high-yield savings accounts predicted to peak at 5.5 APY (opens in new tab) in the middle of this year, and many already surpassing 4%.

Should you switch?

Switching to a high-yield savings account could be a good idea, as fed rates are predicted to increase in 2023. These interest rate increases, although smaller than most of 2022’s increases, will likely see accounts boosting their APY.

However, it’s probably smarter to act now rather than wait. As inflation rates begin to decrease, rates could also level off or decrease, although that is likely to take some time. According to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (opens in new tab), inflation will fall to 3.1% in 2023, 2.5% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.

How to find the best savings rates

Compare high yield rates online: Online banks typically offer more generous APYs on savings accounts, so banking online could help you get the best savings rate possible. So, changing from your traditional savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank to an online one might be a good option.

Avoid teaser rates and tiered interest rates: Teaser rates are promotional rates banks use to attract new customers, but these rates are typically short-lived. Tiered interest rates pay a different yield based on the balance in your account, but if you plan on using your savings at some point, opting for an account with a flat APY is likely a better choice.

Here are some of the best high yield accounts for February 2023, according to Bankrate (opens in new tab).

MySavingsDirect: 4.35% APY

$1.00 minimum opening deposit

No monthly service fee

Popular Direct: 4.26% APY

$5,000 minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance fee

Bask Bank: 4.25% APY

$0 minimum opening deposit

No monthly fees

UFB Direct: 4.21% APY

$0 minimum opening deposit

ATM access