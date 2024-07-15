Macy's Stock Plunges After Ending Buyout Talks: What to Know
Macy's stock is falling after the department store chain halted takeover talks with an investor group that was looking to take it private.
Macy's (M) stock is spiraling Monday after the department store chain announced that it has terminated buyout discussions with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management.
Arkhouse and Brigade had offered Macy's a cash payout of $24.80 per share in May to take the retailer private, up from its offers of $24 per share in March and $21 per share in January. However, Macy's said the financing papers that were submitted with the offers were insufficient to give it confidence that a deal could be made in a reasonable period of time.
"As the Board has consistently demonstrated throughout this process, we are open-minded to exploring all paths to enhancing shareholder value," said Paul Varga, lead independent director at Macy's, in a statement. "At this time, after careful review, we have concluded that Arkhouse and Brigade's proposal lacks certainty of financing and does not deliver compelling value, notwithstanding the significant time, resources, and information shared during this process."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
After terminating talks, Macy's said it will now focus its efforts on its "A Bold New Chapter" strategy, which it first detailed in February. The strategy's three priorities consist of strengthening the Macy's nameplate by putting the customer first, accelerating luxury growth across its Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands and simplifying and modernizing its operations, which includes streamlining order fulfillment.
"The Board fully supports A Bold New Chapter strategy, and we believe it provides the best opportunity for value creation," Varga said.
Is Macy’s stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is sitting on the sidelines when it comes to the consumer discretionary stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for M stock is $21.35, representing implied upside of more than 28% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Hold.
Financial services firm UBS Global Research is one of the most bearish outfits on Macy's stock with a Sell rating and $10 price target.
"Macy's noted its consumer is still under pressure, driving higher credit balances and more value-oriented purchasing," UBS analyst Jay Sole said in a May 22 note. "Our view is the macro environment will continue to be tough on the consumer in the near-term and Macy's will continue to lose market share to rivals. Macy's continues to face challenges vs peers around price, product, and service, in our view. We expect earnings per share misses to continue to weaken sentiment and drive the share price lower.”
UBS' $10 price target represents a discount of nearly 40% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike
Goldman Sachs stock is modestly higher Monday after the big bank beat expectations for its second quarter and raised its dividend. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike
Goldman Sachs stock is modestly higher Monday after the big bank beat expectations for its second quarter and raised its dividend. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Bounce Back on Rate-Cut Optimism
The latest readings on consumer sentiment and inflation helped lift the odds of the Fed easing in September.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
JP Morgan Chase Tops Q2 Expectations: What to Know
JP Morgan Chase released its second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Citigroup Reports Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Citigroup stock is down despite reporting second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Wells Fargo Stock Falls Despite Q2 Beat: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Wells Fargo stock is down despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Mixed as Rising Rate-Cut Bets Boost Small Caps
A surprisingly soft inflation report sparked a rotation from mega-caps into riskier names.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
June CPI Report Comes in Soft: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Odds rise for a September rate cut after prices fall on a monthly basis for the first time in almost two years.
By Dan Burrows Published