Target to Stop Accepting Personal Checks, But Is the Checkbook Era Really Over?

Target won’t accept personal checks from July 15, following Aldi and Whole Foods Market in ditching the payment method.

Entrance to one of the Target stores located in south San Francisco bay area.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
inNews

Target stores will stop accepting personal checks after July 15, the retailer has announced. In a statement confirming its decision, Target cited “extremely low volumes” of customers who still write checks, and said it had “taken several measures to notify guests in advance” about the no-checks policy.

The retail giant also highlighted its commitment to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience for customers, with credit and debit cards, “buy now, pay later” services and the Target Circle membership program, which applies deals automatically at checkout.

Charlotte Gorbold
Kiplinger Contributor
