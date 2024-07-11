Target to Stop Accepting Personal Checks, But Is the Checkbook Era Really Over?

Target stores will stop accepting personal checks after July 15, the retailer has announced. In a statement confirming its decision, Target cited “extremely low volumes” of customers who still write checks, and said it had “taken several measures to notify guests in advance” about the no-checks policy.

The retail giant also highlighted its commitment to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience for customers, with credit and debit cards, “buy now, pay later” services and the Target Circle membership program, which applies deals automatically at checkout.

Target, which has almost 2000 stores across the U.S., follows in the footsteps of Aldi and Whole Foods Market in officially ditching checks. And although they’re still accepted by retailers including Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s, it’s now increasingly unlikely you’ll see anyone pulling out their checkbook in store.

Who’s still writing personal checks?

According to data from YouGov Profiles, only 9% of Americans said they still use checks when making a purchase in-store. Cash is the most commonly used form of payment, with 67% of those surveyed saying they prefer handing over bills and coins.

Debit cards (42% using chip and 35% swipe) and credit cards (35% using chip and 26% swipe) are the next most popular methods, while contactless payments are closing in, with 17% usage.

However, a February 2024 survey from GOBankingRates found that while writing checks may be less popular than it used to be, 54% of Americans still wrote a check in the past year. According to the data, 15% of Americans wrote a few checks a month, 17% wrote less than six checks, 17% wrote a check once a month and 4% wrote more than 12 checks.

Unsurprisingly, the survey results highlighted the link between age and use of checks. Many Americans in the 55 and over age group said they still write a few checks a month — with 15% in the 55 to 64 age group and 22% in the 65+ age group reporting this.

In contrast, 46% of those ages 18 to 24 hadn’t written a check in the past year, along with 51% of those aged 25 to 34, 51% of those aged 35 to 44 and 50% of those 45 to 54.

Making the case for personal checks

According to Fifth Third Bank, “certain payments are likely to be better suited to checks over digital payment alternatives, especially for people with spotty internet access.”

The bank’s website states: “The most common transactions involving checks are for rent, utilities, taxes and other payments to the government, payments to contractors, gifts to charities, payments for healthcare, and education expenses such as tuition payments.”

“Many people also still use checks instead of cash to give monetary gifts,” it adds. “It’s a more secure form of payment, especially if mailing a card.”

That’s reassuring for kids. While grandparents may no longer be able to use their checkbooks in their local grocery store, at the very least, they’re still handy for sending birthday money in the mail.