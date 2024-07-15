Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike

Goldman Sachs stock finished higher Monday after the big bank beat expectations for its second quarter and raised its dividend. Here's what you need to know.

Goldman Sachs signage on building door
(Image credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
last updated
inNews

Goldman Sachs (GS) stock closed higher Monday after the investment banking giant beat expectations on the top- and bottom-lines for its second quarter and reiterated news of its quarterly dividend hike.

Track all markets on TradingView

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8