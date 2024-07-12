Citigroup Reports Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Citigroup reiterated that it will be increasing its dividend by 6% in the third quarter.

A giant Citibank sign sprawled across a building.
Citigroup (C) stock is down more than 2% in early trading Friday despite beating top- and bottom-line expectations for its second quarter.

In the quarter ended June 30, Citigroup’s revenue increased 3.6% year-over-year to $20.1 billion, which it said was driven by growth across all businesses, particularly in Banking, U.S. Personal Banking and Markets. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased 14.3% to $1.52 from the year-ago period.



