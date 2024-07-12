JP Morgan Chase Tops Q2 Expectations: What to Know
JP Morgan Chase stock is down slightly following the release of its second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
JP Morgan Chase (JPM) stock is down slightly in early trading Friday after announcing second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations.
In the quarter ended June 30, JP Morgan’s revenue increased 20.3% year-over-year to $51 billion and its net income jumped 25% year-over-year to $18.1 billion. Excluding certain items, its net income came in at $13.1 billion, or $4.40 per share.
“The Firm performed well in the second quarter, generating net income of $13.1 billion and a ROTCE (return on average tangible common shareholder’s equity) of 20% after excluding a net gain on our Visa shares, a contribution to the Firm’s Foundation and discretionary securities losses,” JP Morgan CEO Jaime Dimon said in a statement.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results handily beat analysts’ expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $49.9 billion and earnings of $4.19 per share, according to CNBC.
JP Morgan reiterated that it will be increasing its dividend by 8.7% in the third quarter, which it first announced on June 28 following the Federal Reserve stress test process. The new quarterly dividend rate will be $1.25 per share, subject to approval by its Board of Directors at the time the next dividend is declared.
“Last month, we announced that the Board intends to increase our common dividend for the second time this year, resulting in a 19% cumulative increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2023,” Dimon said. “This increase is supported by our strong financial performance and represents a sustainable level of dividends. Our priorities remain unchanged. We continue to invest heavily into our businesses for long-term growth and profitability. We maintain a fortress balance sheet and prepare the Firm for a wide range of potential environments.”
In the June 28 release, JP Morgan also announced the approval of a $30 billion share repurchase program, which took effect on July 1. Stock buybacks are another way for corporations to boost value for shareholders.
“The new share repurchase program provides additional flexibility to return excess capital to our shareholders over time, as and when appropriate,” Dimon said.
Is JPM stock a buy, sell or hold?
Wall Street is bullish on the Dow Jones stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for JPM stock is $212.60, representing implied upside of over 3% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial service firm CFRA is one of the more bullish outfits on JPM stock with a Buy rating and an upwardly-revised price target of $230 following the earnings release.
“Loan revenue was $1.9 billion, up 11% Y/Y, and investment banking revenue was $2.5 billion, up 46% from last year's weak results. Equity underwriting revenue was up 56% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q, while debt underwriting was up 51% Y/Y, but only up 1% Q/Q,” CFRA director of equity research Kenneth Leon said in a note Friday morning. “Advisory fees, such as M&A fee revenue, were up 45% Y/Y and up 31% Q/Q. In June, JPM's board of directors authorized a 9% dividend increase.”
CFRA’s $230 price target represents implied upside of more than 11% to current levels.
Other big banks report earnings
Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) reported earnings Friday morning as well, as the banks kicked off the earnings calendar for this season.
Wells Fargo topped estimates with revenue of $20.7 billion and EPS of $1.33, versus expectations of revenue of $20.3 billion and earnings of $1.29 per share. Citigroup also reported a beat with revenue of $20.1 billion and EPS of $1.52 versus expectations of revenue of $20.07 billion and earnings of $1.39 per share.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Citigroup Reports Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Citigroup stock is down despite reporting second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Wells Fargo Stock Falls Despite Q2 Beat: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Wells Fargo stock is down despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Citigroup Reports Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Citigroup stock is down despite reporting second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Wells Fargo Stock Falls Despite Q2 Beat: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Wells Fargo stock is down despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Mixed as Rising Rate-Cut Bets Boost Small Caps
A surprisingly soft inflation report sparked a rotation from mega-caps into riskier names.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
June CPI Report Comes in Soft: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Odds rise for a September rate cut after prices fall on a monthly basis for the first time in almost two years.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Is Delta Stock a Buy or Sell After Q2 Earnings?
Delta stock is falling after meeting expectations for its second quarter but issuing soft outlook on the third quarter. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
PepsiCo Stock Falls On Q2 Revenue Miss, Revised Outlook: What to Know
PepsiCo stock is trading lower after mixed second-quarter results and revised outlook. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Surge on Dovish Remarks From Powell
The S&P 500 topped 5,600 for the first time ever, boosted by mega-cap tech stocks.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Hover Near Record Highs on Powell Testimony
Stocks were little changed on light volume as the Fed chief testified before Congress.
By Dan Burrows Published