JP Morgan Chase Tops Q2 Expectations: What to Know

JP Morgan Chase stock is down slightly following the release of its second-quarter earnings results. Here’s what you need to know.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) stock is down slightly in early trading Friday after announcing second-quarter earnings results that topped analysts’ expectations.

In the quarter ended June 30, JP Morgan’s revenue increased 20.3% year-over-year to $51 billion and its net income jumped 25% year-over-year to $18.1 billion. Excluding certain items, its net income came in at $13.1 billion, or $4.40 per share.



Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

