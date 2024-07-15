DJT Stock Rallies Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Trump Media & Technology stock is surging following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, but DJT remains a risky play.

closeup of Donald Trump post on Truth Social following a weekend assassination attempt of the former president
(Image credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published
inNews

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares have been highly volatile since the media company merged with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition in late March and Monday's price action is more of the same. Indeed, DJT stock is up roughly 30% midday following what investigators are calling an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

