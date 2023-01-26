Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb After Tesla Earnings, GDP
The electric vehicle maker reported record profit and revenue for the fourth quarter.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
A choppy start for stocks on Thursday led to a solid finish as investors mulled over the latest batch of quarterly earnings and economic reports.
Tesla (TSLA (opens in new tab)) headlined a busy earnings calendar – and Wall Street cheered the electric vehicle maker's fourth-quarter results. Meanwhile, the latest gross domestic product (GDP) reading showed the U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the final three months of 2022, even as interest rates increased and inflation remained stubbornly high.
Tesla released its Q4 results late Wednesday, sending shares up 11% today. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share on $24.3 billion in revenue – both record figures for TSLA. Consensus estimates were for earnings of $1.13 per share on $24.7 billion in sales. The carmaker also said it plans to "grow production as quickly as possible" in order to meet its target of 50% average annual growth.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
As for today's economic data, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (opens in new tab) said this morning that GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter, a quicker pace than what was seen in the third quarter. However, consumer spending slowed, rising 2.1% in Q4 vs. 2.3% in Q3.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Wall Street's top minds were quick to chime in on the GDP, including Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family office. "Thursday's GDP report suggests that the economy is relatively strong even in the face of aggressive measures by the Federal Reserve to calm inflation," Schleif says. "Businesses and consumers are moderating their spending after the initial exuberant post-pandemic surge and we expect this slowing of momentum to allow the economy to tick along solidly but on a slower and more sustainable path."
At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.8% at 11,512, the S&P 500 was 1.1% higher at 4,060, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 0.6% to 33,949.
Chevron Unveils $75 Billion Buyback Program
Chevron (CVX (opens in new tab)) was one of the best Dow Jones stocks today – second only to Salesforce (CRM (opens in new tab), +5.7%) – climbing 4.8% after the energy giant unveiled a massive share repurchase program. Specifically, CVX said its board of directors approved $75 billion in stock buybacks, with the program set to go into effect on April 1. The oil giant – well-known as being one of the best dividend stocks on Wall Street – also hiked its quarterly payout by 6% to $1.51 per share.
CVX's announcement and subsequent share-price move made energy the best-performing sector today (+3.2%), but this is just more of the same. Year-to-date, the energy sector is up more than 6%, building on 2022's impressive gains.
And there are plenty of potentially positive catalysts for oil stocks over the next few months, which could keep the wind at their back. These include China's reopening, the Biden administration ending the release of strategic petroleum reserves, and rising demand in the spring and summer months, says Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates. Continued gains could certainly benefit the best energy stocks, while energy ETFs would also reap the rewards.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Home Prices Declined the Most in These 10 U.S. Cities in 2022
Home prices fell by amounts not seen in years in several major metro areas.
By Ben Demers • Published
-
Q4 GDP Beats Expectations: What the Experts Say
GDP The latest GDP report shows that the economy avoided recession last year, but market pros say we might not be so lucky in 2023.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Microsoft Earnings Weigh on Stocks
While Microsoft reported top- and bottom-line beats in its fiscal Q2, shares declined on disappointing guidance.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Are Getting 3 New Members
Dividend Aristocrats The index of stocks that have upped their dividends for at least 25 straight years is about to get longer.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains After Busy Day of Blue-Chip Earnings
Travelers and 3M were two Dow components that reported earnings today.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb After Spotify Job Cuts
Spotify became the latest company to announce layoffs, while Salesforce climbed on activist investor news.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Netflix, Alphabet Lead Rally in Tech Stocks
Netflix reported much higher-than-expected subscriber growth, while Wall Street cheered Alphabet's layoff announcement.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 23-27)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower on Economic Data, Earnings
Today's economic reports showed the labor market remains hot, while housing continues to cool.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Drops 613 Points After Hawkish Fed Talk
Stocks initially opened higher, but swung into negative territory around lunchtime.
By Karee Venema • Published