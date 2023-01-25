The 5 Best Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy Now

2022 was a stock picker's market, and 2023 is continuing this trend. What does that mean for investors? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds.

Fidelity belongs among the premier actively managed mutual fund companies in the investment universe. Their top-notch management is backed by a large and seasoned investment research team. Even when a lead manager leaves, it rarely causes a problem for fund performance because the research and other support are so strong.

So, if you're looking for some of the best active managers out there, Fidelity Investments can be a good place to begin your search.

Since Fidelity has dozens of actively managed funds, narrowing them down to a handful is no easy task. To tighten up the process, we've highlighted five of the best actively managed Fidelity funds that should not just work well in 2023, but also for the long run.