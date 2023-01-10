Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of CPI, Q4 Earnings Season

Stocks struggled for direction Tuesday after an early morning speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to give any hints on the central bank's plans for monetary policy moving forward. Instead, investors looked ahead to a pair of potentially market-moving events occurring later this week: Thursday's release of the December consumer price index (CPI); and Friday's start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Tuesday's choppy price action followed Monday's mixed finish for the major market indexes. At today's close, however, all three benchmarks were higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.6% to 33,704, the S&P 500 adding 0.7% to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite rising 1.0% to 10,742.

Thursday's CPI data will be key for investors in gauging the effectiveness of the Fed's aggressive policy of interest rate hikes on combating inflation . Additionally, fourth-quarter earnings season will be critical in showing how corporate America fared at the end of 2022 – and how it is perhaps planning for a possible recession in 2023. More and more companies are announcing layoffs these days, with investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +1.3%) and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN (opens in new tab), +13.0%) being just two of the most recent examples.

The tech sector has been a solid performer so far in 2023, with semiconductor stocks in particular putting in a strong showing. Just look at the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) (opens in new tab), which is up nearly 8% for the year-to-date. That easily outpaces the S&P 500's gain of roughly 2%.

The positive price action follows a rough year for semis. In addition to a broader selloff in growth stocks , the industry encountered a number of headwinds over the past 12 months, including a decision by the Biden administration to suspend sales of some U.S. chips to China.