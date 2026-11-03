Nasdaq Bounces as Chips Lead AI Revival: Stock Market Today

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The main equity indexes were mixed on the first Tuesday of November, though names related to the artificial intelligence trade lifted the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 into the green. Crude oil was flat, but bond yields were up, as voters across the U.S. headed to polling stations for midterm elections.
By the closing bell, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had risen 0.8% to 25,372, and the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.4% at 7,568. But the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average had slipped 0.4% to 51,786.
The front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract was up 0.1% to $96.56 per barrel, amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East. Treasury yields were higher across the maturity spectrum, including the 2-year (+0.4 basis points, 4.623%), the 10-year (+6.4 bps, 4.958%) and the 30-year (+6.2 bps, 5.331%).
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Nvidia (NVDA, +2.3%) was among the top two Dow Jones stocks as investors, traders and speculators saw value amid an AI boom, as opposed to traps in an AI bust, particularly with regard to chipmakers. Indeed, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH, +2.0%) ended a three-session losing streak.
Nvidia surged ahead of Apple (AAPL, -1.9%) in the global market cap leadership standings after the iPhone maker slid on concerns about slowing growth and shrinking margins in its core services business.
Earnings and opportunities
Palantir Technologies (PLTR, -1.7%) was lower, too, in the aftermath of its third-quarter earnings report, as analysts focused on slowing total commercial contract value growth for the AI-powered software stock.
Eaton (ETN, +7.0%), meanwhile, demonstrated why it's one of the best stocks to buy now with another expectations-beating quarter and guidance for more growth.
As Kiplinger's Anne Kates-Smith notes, demand has never been higher for the mission-critical components Eaton makes for use in data centers, as well as by utilities and other customers to manage electric power production and other complex systems.
Management of the industrial stock reported earnings growth of 20% to $3.68 per share on revenue growth of 28% to $8.9 billion. Wall Street forecast EPS of $3.54 on sales of $8.5 billion.
If you plan to mess with your portfolio based on Tuesday's results, "you might want to think again." To begin with, forecasts about sectors and stocks that could outperform or underperform following elections "are too often wrong."
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At the same time, we're right at the beginning of one of the best seasonal periods for the stocks. And the S&P 500 has risen during the 12 months following midterm elections 18 straight times since 1954. So why not sit tight.
Bottom line, whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress, sticking to a long-term plan maintaining a well-diversified portfolio is all you really need to do right now.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.