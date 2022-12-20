Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas 2022?

Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Normally, the answer to that question is no-ish. That's because Christmas Eve is typically an early closure day for Wall Street, while both the stock and bond markets are closed for the entirety of Christmas Day.

However, Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, while Christmas Day is on Sunday.

In order to make up for the holiday falling on a weekend, the stock market will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas – also known as Boxing Day for our commonwealth friends.

And bond traders will get even more time off for yuletide merriment. That's because the bond market will not only be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, but it will also close early on Friday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Are banks open on Christmas Eve in 2022? The answer to that question is yes. However, like the stock and bond markets, banks will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2022. Please note that the list of stock market holidays actually grew by one day in 2022. That's because Congress voted in 2021 to make Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in new tab), Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was signed into law in 1983 by then President Ronald Reagan.

2022 Market Holidays

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Monday, Feb. 21 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 14 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 15 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 27 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 30 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, June 20 Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 1 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, July 4 Independence Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 5 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 10 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Day After Thanksgiving Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23 Christmas Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 30 New Year's Eve (Observed) Open Open Early close (2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.