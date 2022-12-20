Are Banks Open on Christmas Eve 2022?
Christmas Eve is almost here, which has many wondering if banks are open on Dec. 24.
Are banks open on Christmas Eve? This is a question many are asking with Christmas Eve falling on Saturday, Dec. 24, in 2022.
The short answer is yes, banks are open on Christmas Eve. However, because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, banks will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 – also known as Boxing Day for our commonwealth friends – in observance of the holiday.
As for stock market holidays – particularly for those asking "is the stock market open on Christmas" – both the stock and bond market typically close early on Christmas Eve and are closed for a full day on Christmas. However, given that both fall on a weekend this year, markets will be closed for trading on Monday, Dec. 26. Bond traders, though, will get an extra-long weekend, with bond markets closing early on Friday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
For those wondering what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2022. Please note that the list includes Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – after Congress voted in 2021 to make it the 12th federal holiday.
Bank Holidays 2022
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 17
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|February 21
|Monday
|President's Day
|May 30
|Monday
|Memorial Day
|June 20
|Monday
|Juneteenth (Observed)
|July 4
|Monday
|Independence Day
|September 5
|Monday
|Labor Day
|October 10
|Monday
|Columbus Day
|November 11
|Friday
|Veterans Day
|November 24
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Day
|December 26
|Monday
|Christmas (Observed)
