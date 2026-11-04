Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Stocks soared Wednesday after Tuesday's midterm elections offered little room for challenge on integrity grounds and left no question about control of Congress for the next two years. Indeed, President Donald Trump has said he will accept the results and work with Democrats over the balance of his term.
"We'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "We'll probably work something out." At almost the same time, Trump posted an image of a MAGA-red "VETO" hat on Truth Social.
Note that Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) was down 24.5% to close at $4.49 on Wednesday. The communication services stock has been in a steady slide since hitting an all-time high of $79.38 on March 26, 2024.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
The front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract was down 7.7% to $88.67 per barrel, as investors, traders and speculators priced in potential post-midterm changes in U.S. foreign policy.
Treasury yields were lower across the maturity spectrum, including the 2-year (-3.5 basis points, 4.579%), the 10-year (-6.2 bps, 4.888%) and the 30-year (-4.7 bps, 5.277%).
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4% to 25,736, the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.6% to 7,688, the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 1.6% to 2,856, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3% to 53,356 for its biggest post-midterm election rally since 1982.
Data centers and energy stocks lose
"Democrats won the Senate and the House, and governors favoring data center pauses won in a number of states, including Texas," observes Keith Parker, head of U.S. and global macro strategy at UBS. As Parker explains, exit polls show most voters oppose new data centers in their communities.
Price action for cloud computing platform CoreWeave (CRWV, -9.9%), data center operator Applied Digital (APLD, -6.7%) and Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPCX, -3.8%) reflected this rising electoral opposition.
3M (MMM, +9.6%) was Papa Dow's top performer, though industrial stocks were generally lower on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams (SHW, +6.6%) made another big move, as materials stocks did their part to paint it green.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +1.0%) stood out among semiconductor stocks after management beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results and its fourth-quarter guidance on strong demand from data centers for its enterprise CPUs and its AI accelerators.
Looking for more timely stock market news to help gauge the health of your portfolio? Sign up for Closing Bell, our free newsletter that's delivered straight to your inbox at the close of each trading day.
Have some cash to deploy? Kiplinger contributor Kyle Woodley has some ideas about what you can do with it right now. And he avoids much mention of politics, other than to dismiss it.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.