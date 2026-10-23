How Much Do You Know About Stock Market Seasonality? Take Our Quiz to Find Out

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
At the same time, as some of the greatest asset allocators who ever lived will tell you, the stock market is a reflection of us, our emotions and our psychology.
Warren Buffett said it's a "popularity contest" in the short term, a "weighing machine" in the long term. He also described it as "a church with a casino attached."
Those are colorful words from one of the best who ever did it. Basically, though, it is a barometer of human behavior, including our emotions and psychology, as well as what we choose to consume and when.
Think about it for a second: It's October, so you're probably pulling out your sweaters and corduroy, maybe prepping to do some leaf work in the yard, perhaps watching football, possibly hitting a pumpkin patch.
As much as we want to understand ourselves and how we behave as investors, we can also profit from seeing how our decisions plus those made by others like us aggregate over time.
So seasonality offers another reference point along that journey, a map based on history and data to use as you approach prevailing terrain.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.