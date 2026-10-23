How Much Do You Know About Stock Market Seasonality? Take Our Quiz to Find Out

Is stock market seasonality signal or noise? Let's talk about patterns and tendencies we see across the trading and investing calendar.

David Dittman&#039;s avatar
By Edited by
Published In Features
Seasonality, fiscal quarter, economic growth with financial charts
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Too much information about stock market seasonality can lead to overload and bad decisions for investors. Just enough can be fun, even valuable if properly deployed.

Indeed, traders and speculators who specialize in technical analysis take advantage of inefficiencies created by retail investors going too deep on those kinds of things.

And even among the experts, you'll find an amusing variance in how they define things such as the "Santa Claus Rally."

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/y99mlvgqmn1763972420.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromKiplinger

At the same time, as some of the greatest asset allocators who ever lived will tell you, the stock market is a reflection of us, our emotions and our psychology.

Warren Buffett said it's a "popularity contest" in the short term, a "weighing machine" in the long term. He also described it as "a church with a casino attached."

Those are colorful words from one of the best who ever did it. Basically, though, it is a barometer of human behavior, including our emotions and psychology, as well as what we choose to consume and when.

Bull with Santa hat is setting up graph bars which are wrapped like Christmas gifts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think about it for a second: It's October, so you're probably pulling out your sweaters and corduroy, maybe prepping to do some leaf work in the yard, perhaps watching football, possibly hitting a pumpkin patch.

As much as we want to understand ourselves and how we behave as investors, we can also profit from seeing how our decisions plus those made by others like us aggregate over time.

So seasonality offers another reference point along that journey, a map based on history and data to use as you approach prevailing terrain.

But it's just a guide.

And this quiz is for edutainment purposes only.

More on investing from the Kiplinger team:

David Dittman
David Dittman
Investing Editor

David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.