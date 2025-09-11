Dow Gains 617 Points as Rate Cuts Near: Stock Market Today
Wednesday's economic data didn't shift Wall Street's expectations that the Fed is preparing for a rate cut at next week's meeting.
Stocks rose out of the gate Thursday and kept climbing into the close as the latest inflation data all but guaranteed the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts at its meeting next week.
Ahead of the open, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 0.4% month over month in August, higher than the 0.2% rise seen in July and the 0.3% increase economists expected.
The CPI was 2.9% higher year over year, a quicker pace than the month prior and the largest annual increase since January. Still, the results arrived in line with estimates.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is seen as a better measure of underlying inflation trends, was up 0.3% month over month and 3.1% year over year. Both figures matched what was seen in the July CPI report, as well as economists' forecasts.
"We continue to expect the Fed will cut rates next week due to weak labor market data and think it could follow this up with further easing in October," says Simon Dangoor, head of Fixed Income Macro strategies at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Dangoor adds that while "near-term inflationary pressures remain high, and further strong readings are likely in the coming months as businesses run down inventories and pass on cost rises, the Fed is likely to draw comfort from anchored inflation expectations and the absence of overheating in the labor market, which reduce the risks of second-round effects."
Weekly jobless claims hit their highest level in almost four years
As for that weak employment data, the Labor Department this morning said weekly jobless claims climbed by 27,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 263,000. This is the highest level since October 2021.
Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, says this week's initial claims update "should be taken with a larger-than-usual grain of salt" given the volatile nature of the data and the fact that the latest update coincided with the Labor Day holiday and the start of the school year.
"Even so," he notes, "after the downward revisions to payrolls announced earlier this week and the weak jobs report for August last week, the job market is looking the wobbliest since the pandemic."
CME FedWatch shows that futures traders are now pricing in a 95% chance the Federal Reserve will lower the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) when it concludes its meeting next Wednesday afternoon.
The probability for a 50 basis point cut has risen to 51% from zero one week ago.
Micron pops on new price target
In single-stock news, Micron Technology (MU) shares surged 7.6% after analysts at Citi reiterated their Buy rating on the memory chipmaker and raised their price target to $175 from $150. The new target price represents implied upside of nearly 17% to current levels.
It's already been a banner year for MU, which is up more than 80%. And Citi thinks the semiconductor stock has more room to run thanks to increased demand for its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, "particularly from the data center end market."
Citi also believes Micron will provide strong guidance when it makes an appearance on the earnings calendar later this month on "higher DRAM and NAND sales and pricing."
Amazon is a top pick on its $600 billion grocery opportunity
Amazon.com (AMZN, -0.2%) was also in focus Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak added the Dow Jones stock to its "top pick" list.
"We see AMZN's push into the roughly $600 billion fresh grocery market unlocking durably faster growth," Nowak wrote in a note to clients.
While Amazon will not capture all of that potential market share for consumer spending on fresh foods and perishables, every 1% it does get will boost the analyst's fiscal 2026 gross merchandise volume forecast by roughly 120 basis points.
Nowak admits that the logistics to deliver perishables is "challenging," but he believes that Amazon is preparing to more than double its reach – to 2,300 cities by year's end – by retrofitting existing fulfillment centers and adding new ones that have cold storage capabilities.
"Further, longer-term, capturing more consumer data in this critical grocery category (purchase behaviors, brand affinities, etc.) is going to be important to AMZN's efforts to create next generation agentic grocery offerings," Nowak says.
As for the main indexes, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.4% at 46,108, the broader S&P 500 added 0.9% to 6,587, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% to 22,043. All three ended at new record closing highs.
Related content
- Analysts' Top S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- Hot Upcoming IPOs to Watch
- StubHub IPO: Should You Buy STUB Stock?
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
US Increasing ESTA Fee to Nearly Double Starting in September
New fee structure hikes ESTA from $21 to $40, adding a new layer to visitor costs under the One Big Beautiful Bill.
-
Can You Afford a Million-Dollar Home on a $250,000 Salary?
It’s more than the sticker price — mortgage rates, down payments, taxes and debt all factor into whether a million-dollar home fits your budget.
-
Hot August CPI Report Doesn't Shift the Rate-Cut Needle: What the Experts Say
The August CPI came in higher than forecast on a monthly basis, but Wall Street still expects a rate cut at next week's Fed meeting.
-
Four Clever and Tax-Efficient Ways to Ditch Concentrated Stock Holdings, From a Financial Planner
Holding too much of one company's stock can put your financial future at risk. Here are four ways you can strategically unwind such positions without triggering a massive tax bill.
-
Beyond Banking: How Credit Unions Serve Their Communities
Credit unions differentiate themselves from traditional banks by operating as member-owned financial cooperatives focused on community support and service rather than shareholder profit.
-
S&P 500 Hits New High After Oracle Earnings: Stock Market Today
Another down day for Apple held the Dow Jones Industrial Average back, though.
-
StubHub IPO: Should You Buy STUB Stock?
The highly anticipated StubHub IPO is right on our doorstep, with the online ticket marketplace expected to start trading later this month.
-
What Your Portfolio Says About You – and Your Relationship with Risk
How well do you understand yourself and your risk tolerance? Being able to answer this question will help you become a better investor.
-
Answers to Every Early Retiree's Questions This Year, From a Wealth Adviser
From how to retire in a crazy market to how much to withdraw and how to spend without feeling guilty, a financial pro shares the advice he's given this year.
-
The Risks of Forced DST-to-UPREIT Conversions, From a Real Estate Expert
Some new Delaware statutory trust offerings are forcing investors into 721 UPREIT conversions at the end of the hold period, raising concerns about loss of control, limited liquidity, opaque valuations and unexpected tax liabilities.