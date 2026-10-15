With growing excitement around IPOs such as SpaceX and ongoing speculation about others, many investors are asking the same question: How can I get in on the action?
While chasing the newest investment opportunity might be tempting, building wealth rarely happens through one hot IPO, a trending stock or the latest market craze.
The most successful investors rarely get caught up in hype. They follow a disciplined process rather than searching for shortcuts.
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The danger of chasing the hot, new investment
When investors hop on a highly anticipated company, early enthusiasm can push prices far beyond what the business is actually worth.
This can create that fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) feeling, as investors get in early and make money while others eagerly wait their turn.
But chasing hype can be risky. What looks like a quick win can just as quickly turn into a painful lesson once the initial excitement fades and the investment's true value becomes clearer.
A good example is Rivian. Many investors believed they were buying when the hype had settled, but even purchases that appeared to be on the dip resulted in significant losses as valuations continued to fall.
It often takes months or even years for the market to determine a company's true value.
Consistency is the name of the investing game
There's nothing wrong with wanting a piece of the pie when it comes to investing. The problem is when investors begin to view some of these opportunities as shortcuts to wealth.
Everyone is looking for the next big winner that will magically get them to retirement faster, but contrary to popular belief, wealth building isn't complicated.
I like to compare it with a new fad diet promising dramatic results. The people who are successful in losing weight or maintaining good health typically follow the same principles: Eat well, exercise consistently and stick to a routine.
The same is true about investing. Just as you can't junk-food your way to good health, you can't junk-invest your way to a secure retirement.
The three keys to long-term retirement success
Investors who build meaningful wealth focus on three things:
Consistent contributions. The most reliable way to build wealth is not by trying to guess which shiny new idea will take off next, but to consistently invest over time. Regular contributions allow investors to benefit from market ups and downs. Dollar-cost averaging removes the pressure of trying to time the market. They keep investing regardless of what the headlines say.
Time in the market. Successful investors give their money time to grow. Compound interest is one of the most powerful tools in investing, but it requires patience. Wealth accumulation can feel slow at first, but it accelerates over time. The earlier you start, the greater the potential payout.
Risk management. For your money to grow, it requires a certain level of exposure to growth assets. While market volatility can be tough to stomach at times, avoiding risk entirely can make it difficult to achieve the returns needed to meet long-term goals. Investors should take on as much risk as they can reasonably tolerate.
A good retirement strategy is not about hitting home runs. It's about creating a system that works over years and decades. That means saving consistently, staying invested and choosing the right mix of investments that fits your risk tolerance and time horizon.
When to dial back risk
Risk is largely based on your time horizon, or how far you are from retirement. If you're early in your career, your focus should remain largely growth-oriented. Major market swings have less of an impact when time is on your side.
If you're about 10 years from retirement, you should start taking a closer look at your future spending, retirement income needs and overall strategy.
If you're about five years from retirement, begin balancing growth opportunities with greater protection of the assets you've worked to accumulate.
This is the stage in life that we specialize in at Blue Ridge Wealth Planners. We help clients optimize their retirement by implementing strategies to help preserve their assets and generate lifelong income. The goal shifts from building wealth to preserving and distributing it effectively.
That doesn't mean abandoning growth entirely. It means making sure your portfolio aligns with your timeline and goals.
How to handle 'hot' investment opportunities
How should investors respond when a hot new opportunity dominates the headlines?
Ask yourself:
- Does this investment fit my overall plan?
- Am I investing because of the company's fundamentals or because everyone is talking about it?
- What happens if this investment loses significant value?
Start by reminding yourself what has always been true. Exciting investments will come and go. Some will succeed and some won't. Predicting which is which is often much harder than it appears.
If you're interested in a particular company or industry, there might be other ways to gain exposure through diversified investments, such as ETFs, rather than relying on a single company to carry your entire portfolio.
In the end: Trust the process
Don't let the pursuit of a shortcut distract you from the process that works. Building wealth is rarely exciting. It usually consists of saving consistently, investing wisely, managing risk appropriately and staying committed regardless of market conditions.
You don't need to find the next SpaceX to reach your financial goals. Trust the process and remain disciplined long enough for it to work.
Blue Ridge Wealth Planners is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC registration is not an endorsement by the SEC nor does it imply a certain level of skill or training.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.