Despite economic uncertainty seemingly around every corner, the stock market seems unfazed, continuing to set record highs.
It's a welcome sight for investors, particularly those playing the long game.
But for those nearing retirement, it can create a sense of unease, wondering if or when the shoe could drop.
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It's a reasonable concern since deciding when to retire is one of the most important financial decisions you'll ever make. But in many cases, retirement readiness has far less to do with what the stock market is doing today and more to do with the planning you've done leading up to retirement.
If you've planned well, market highs can present an opportunity to retire sooner than you expected. As a wealth planner at Blue Ridge Wealth Planners with nearly 15 years of experience, I'm here to help you figure that out.
What makes early retirement possible?
Retirement should not be driven by fear or by trying to predict the market's next move. It should be based on preparation, spending needs and risk management.
One of the biggest threats to any retirement plan is when retirees must withdraw from their accounts while the market is down, which locks in their losses and can have a negative compounding effect on their nest eggs. This is known as sequence of returns risk.
That is why many retirement income strategies focus on ensuring that the first few years of retirement are funded through more stable income sources or lower-risk assets.
You can never remove all risk, but the goal is to make sure any sudden market drops don't force major changes to your retirement plan.
How can you manage risk leading up to retirement?
Strong markets can be especially helpful for those who are close to retirement. If your portfolio has seen significant growth, those gains might improve your odds of retiring when you want.
In some cases, it might even allow you to retire early. But being able to call it quits early depends on more than just account balances.
As you get closer to retirement, the goal is no longer simply maximizing returns. It's about ensuring that the wealth you've accumulated can support your lifestyle throughout your retirement.
For example, if you're someone within a few years of retirement, today's elevated market conditions might provide an opportunity to lock in gains, reduce risk and position your assets more strategically to focus on income generation.
Why is retirement planning as important as building savings?
Without proper planning, wild swings in the stock market can create problems. For example, if you're heavily exposed to stocks and planning to retire soon, a sudden market drop could delay your retirement by years.
That's a long time to continue working because you took on too much risk nearing retirement. Your retirement plan needs to be resilient enough to handle market ups and downs without jeopardizing your long-term future.
Your retirement income plan should be stress-tested against different market conditions and life scenarios. You need a clear strategy for generating income.
Retirement isn't simply about having a large account balance. It's about turning your assets into a dependable income stream that can last for decades.
What do you spend in retirement?
Keeping your expenses down is also a key factor. Someone who spends conservatively may be able to retire earlier than someone with a more expensive lifestyle, even if their savings are similar.
The difference comes down to how much income will be needed each year and how much flexibility exists within the budget. If you've done a good job controlling your expenses, you might have more options than you realize.
Don't let your emotions drive your decision-making
Many investors wait for the bottom to fall out, assuming that a stock market correction must be around the corner. That mindset can lead people to postpone retirement when they don't have to. This could cause you to spend years trying to make back the money you had, then lost.
Instead of making an emotionally charged decision, I encourage clients to ask themselves a series of questions to help determine their retirement readiness:
- Do I have enough saved to support my lifestyle?
- Are my expenses low enough to make my savings last?
- Have I reduced risk enough to avoid having the market dictate my retirement date?
- Would delaying retirement improve my outcome or add unnecessary stress?
If their answer is yes to any of those questions, then market conditions might be less of a warning sign and more of an opportunity.
The bottom line
No one knows when the next market correction will happen. Instead of trying to predict what markets will do next, focus on what you can control: Your savings, spending habits, income strategy, tax planning and overall risk exposure.
At Blue Ridge Wealth Planners, we take the guesswork and complexity out of financial planning. We help our clients create a plan for everything that covers all the bases in their wealth world.
If you're nearing retirement, now is the time to evaluate your readiness. Strong market performance has created opportunities for many investors, but retirement success isn't about chasing every dollar. It's about converting the wealth you've accumulated into lasting financial confidence.
Blue Ridge Wealth Planners is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC registration is not an endorsement by the SEC nor does it imply a certain level of skill or training.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.