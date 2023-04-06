9 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Now

When it comes to the most exciting sectors on Wall Street, industrial stocks typically don't rank particularly high on the list. However, while many of these traditional logistics and manufacturing firms may not stand out in a crowd, they are still an important part of any well-rounded portfolio.

To begin with, old-school industrial stocks tend to have a long history of dividends and a commitment to shareholder value. Some of these stocks have been around more than 100 years, and with that longevity comes a great track record that is hard for upstart tech stocks to match.

Secondly, industrial stocks are connected to the core of the global economy. As businesses hire and spend more, these companies are first on the list of vendors.

And lastly, when built right, an industrial stock is diversified across business lines and geography to avoid overreliance on a single product or customer base. That allows for more consistent returns than focused plays that might be disrupted by the ebb and flow of economic cycles.

The following nine industrial stocks all are great examples of what the sector has to offer. All of these picks are very established, with more than $50 billion in market value, and deliver at least 2% dividend yield to provide consistent and substantive long-term income.