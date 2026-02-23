<a id="elk-e55e2a7f-7fb1-44e4-ad50-15b19ae713fd"></a><h2 id="nvidia-stock-trades-higher-to-start-earnings-week-2">Nvidia stock trades higher to start earnings week</h2><p id="4075302a-c3a5-46a1-829b-5de4b0abf4a8">Nvidia stock opened higher Monday morning, up 1% at last check. The positive price action comes after Aletheia Capital upgraded the chip stock to Buy from Hold, saying it is "too cheap to ignore." NVDA is up more than 1% for the month to date, and has gained nearly 4% since the start of the year.</p><div class="tradingview-widget-container" id="9f230d70-3031-4195-86ff-9e0a60638790">\n <div class="tradingview-widget-container__widget"></div>\n <div class="tradingview-widget-copyright"><a href="https://www.tradingview.com/" rel="noopener nofollow" target="_blank"><span class="blue-text">Track all markets on TradingView</span></a></div>\n <script type="text/javascript" src="https://s3.tradingview.com/external-embedding/embed-widget-single-quote.js" async>{"source":"singleQuote","id":"9f230d70-3031-4195-86ff-9e0a60638790","embedType":"iframe","position":"center","embedtype":"iframe","attributes":[],"colorTheme":"light","isTransparent":false,"locale":"en","width":"350","symbol":"NASDAQ:NVDA","realType":"embed","articleId":"ZMRJXMv9qgXBE7gbYfG6pV"}</script></div><p id="6d5a2fe3-87be-4e04-8579-14822e1ac6f1">This comes as the broader stock market trades lower at the start of the week amid uncertainty over President Donald <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/supreme-court-strikes-down-trump-tariffs">Trump's tariff plans</a>, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.8%, the broader S&amp;P 500 0.4% lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite off 0.5%.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>