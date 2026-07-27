<a id="elk-1f4ab43e-89d6-11f1-90dc-c3231e772149"></a><h2 id="the-stock-market-trades-mixed-to-start-fed-week-2">The stock market trades mixed to start Fed week</h2><p id="elk-72c17514-89d4-11f1-9fc7-cba8dd7b2af9">Stocks are mixed at midday Monday as market participants weigh falling oil prices and a continued sell-off in <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/best-semiconductor-stocks" data-url="https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/best-semiconductor-stocks" data-hl-processed="none">semiconductor stocks</a>.</p><p>At last check, the blue-chip <strong>Dow Jones Industrial Average</strong> was up 0.3% at 52,099, boosted by strength in mega caps <strong>Microsoft</strong> (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=MSFT" target="_blank" data-url="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=MSFT" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">MSFT</a>) and <strong>Alphabet</strong> (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=GOOGL" target="_blank" data-url="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=GOOGL" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">GOOGL</a>).</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-72c17514-89d4-11f1-9fc7-cba8dd7b2af9-2">But the broader <strong>S&amp;P 500</strong> is down 0.04% at 7,408 and the tech-heavy <strong>Nasdaq Composite</strong> is off 0.2% at 24,924, with heavy losses for <strong>Micron Technology</strong> (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=MU" target="_blank" data-url="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=MU" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">MU</a>) and <strong>SanDisk</strong> (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=SNDK" target="_blank" data-url="/tfn/ticker.html?ticker=SNDK" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">SNDK</a>) dragging on the indexes.</p><p>Over in the bond market, the yield on the <strong>2-year Treasury</strong> yield is off 1.5 basis points at 4.316% and the<strong> 10-year Treasury yield</strong> is 3.2 basis points lower at 4.647%, though both remain near their highest points since early 2025.</p><p><em>- Karee Venema</em></p><div class="slice-container person-wrapper slice-container-person" data-component-name="Slice:Person" id="elk-1f4ab4d4-89d6-11f1-a006-c1ac537fd04b">\n \n <div class="person person--separator">\n \n \n <div class="person__heading">\n <div class="person__name-socials">\n <span class="block person__name">Karee Venema</span>\n <nav class="button-social-group person__social-buttons" aria-labelledby="button-social-group- person__social-buttons">\n <div id="button-social-group- person__social-buttons" style="display: none;">\n Social Links Navigation\n </div>\n <a class="button-social" 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class="person__role">Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com</aside>\n </div>\n\n <div class="person__bio"><p>With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021, and oversees a wide range of investing coverage, including content focused on equities, fixed income, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics and more.</p></div>\n </div>\n\n </div>