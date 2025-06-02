Chime IPO: Should You Buy CHYM Stock?

The market for initial public offerings (IPOs) looked like it was finally gaining momentum in late March, but things quickly cooled as President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies sparked uncertainty across Wall Street.

According to Renaissance Capital , there have been 81 IPOs priced so far this year through May 30, up nearly 40% from the year prior.

But the total proceeds raised from these offerings are $11.8 billion, down more than 16% year over year.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

But one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year is right on our doorstep, suggesting the temporary freeze in public offerings is thawing.

In mid-May, Chime filed its IPO paperwork, with shares of the fintech expected to start trading in early June on the Nasdaq Composite under the ticker symbol "CHYM."

Chime, which calls itself "a technology company, not a bank," was founded in 2012.

The company was created "to disrupt the traditional banking industry," which "was too expensive" and "failed to serve younger and lower-income people," writes Kiplinger contributor Tom Taulli in his feature on the hottest upcoming IPOs .

The goal of the mobile banking app "was to reduce and even eliminate fees for things such as minimum balances and overdrafts," Taulli says, and offer "competitive interest rates on deposit balances as well as credit cards."

Its target audience is "everyday Americans" who earn up to $100,000 annually.

How much is Chime worth?

The formula has paid off for Chime. According to its mid-May prospectus , the company had 8.6 million members as of March 31 and has seen 82% active member growth since Q1 2022.

The company also experienced year-over-year revenue growth of 32% in the first quarter and averaged $251 in revenue per active member. Its gross margin was 88%, unchanged from Q1 2024.

And adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) – a key earnings metric – climbed 62% to $25.1 million.

Chime is expected to launch its IPO roadshow in early June, which will give us more information on CHYM stock. It's expected to be one of the biggest IPOs of the year and could raise up to $1 billion, by some estimates .

Should you buy the Chime IPO?

"An initial public offering enables a private company to 'go public,' or start trading in public markets, by issuing its own shares on a stock exchange for the first time," Taulli writes in his article, " What Is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)? ".

"In this way, any investor can buy shares and the company can raise capital to grow," he adds.

But IPOs can be volatile – especially for retail investors. While IPO stocks tend to have strong first-day showings, returns for the first year are generally weak, says the team of analysts at Trivariate Research, a market research firm based in New York.

As for retail investors, whether or not you buy the Chime IPO boils down to your own personal investing goals and risk tolerance.

If you do decide to buy CHYM stock when it first begins trading, do so in a small amount that you can afford to lose.