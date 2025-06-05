Stock Market Today: Tesla Drags on Stocks Amid Musk-Trump Feud
Sentiment has soured between President Trump and his once-loyal ally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Stocks struggled for direction Thursday as market participants awaited more details on tariff negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a roughly 90-minute phone call to discuss trade between the two countries.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it was "a very good talk," and the two "straightened out" some complexities centered on "rare earths" and "other things."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
High-level representatives from the U.S. and China will meet again "shortly, according to Trump, to resume trade negotiations.
Signs of rising tensions between the two countries, following news of a short-term trade truce in mid-May, have sparked volatility in the markets.
And while today's price action was up and down, moves were much more modest than we've experienced in recent months.
At the close, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% at 42,319, the broader S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 5,939, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.8% lower at 19,298.
Tesla sinks as Musk-Trump rift widens
Tesla (TSLA) was one of the biggest decliners on Thursday, spiraling 14.3% as the split between Trump and Elon Musk grew.
The Tesla CEO recently ended his cost-cutting efforts in Washington, D.C., in order to turn his attention back to his companies.
While Musk seemingly left on good terms with Trump, his recent criticism of the president's "big, beautiful" tax bill has shined light on a widening rift between the two.
For his part, Musk posted on X that the spending bill is a "disgusting abomination" that will bankrupt America.
Trump replied with his own post on Truth Social today, writing that he took away an "EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars," and Elon "just went CRAZY!"
Circle stock soars after IPO
Circle Internet Group (CRCL) had a strong first day of trading, opening at $69 on Thursday.
The stablecoin issuer priced its initial public offering (IPO) late Wednesday at $31 per share – above its prior range of $27 to $28 – and the crypto stock reached an intraday high of $103.75 before settling at $82.84.
Cryptocurrency is in an upswing right thanks to supportive measures from the Trump administration.
And CRCL could get an additional boost if Congress passes the GENIUS Act – a bill aimed at creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
The successful offering also bodes well for mobile banking platform Chime, which will price its upcoming IPO this Wednesday, June 11, according to Fortune, and begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CHYM" on Thursday, June 12.
Jobless claims come in hot
Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims rose by 8,000 last week to 247,000, more than the 236,000 economists expected.
This is just the latest sign of a cooling labor market and comes ahead of tomorrow morning's release of the May jobs report.
The data are expected to show the U.S. added 125,000 nonfarm payrolls in April.
Job growth has been a tailwind for the U.S. economy, says Scott Helfstein, head of investment at Global X, and this makes Friday's report "particularly important in the battle of hard fundamental data versus high frequency survey data."
Related content
- Actively Managed Vanguard Funds to Buy and Hold
- Chime IPO: Should You Buy CHYM Stock?
- Best Cheap Stocks (Under $10) to Buy Now
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at a local investment research firm. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
7 Rules Frequent Flyers Swear By
From dodging long lines to avoiding bad coffee, these clever travel rules can help you save time, stay healthy and reduce stress every time you fly.
-
Trump Tax Bill Targets Current EV Owners With New $250 Annual Fee
Tax Law Is the Trump administration about to make EV ownership more expensive?
-
My Professional Advice: When It Comes to Money, You Do You
This is how embracing the 'letting others be' and 'learning to surrender' mindsets can improve your relationship with money.
-
Direct Indexing Expert Explains How It Can Be a Smarter Way to Invest
Direct indexing provides a more efficient approach to investing that can boost after-tax returns, but is it right for you?
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off Weak Jobs Data
The yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes fell sharply after a pair of weak economic reports.
-
What Does It Really Take to Retire Rich?
With enough time and consistency, even an average income can lead to a wealthy retirement.
-
Smiley Faces in Serious Places: Emoji Use Pops Up in Legal Battles Over Inheritances
Estate planning attorney notes how emojis are crossing over from casual conversation to litigation. What was once dismissed as 'just an emoji' is now carefully scrutinized.
-
When Downsizing, Does a Continuing Care Retirement Community Make Sense?
The idea that you'll never have to move again may sound tempting, but how about the costs? A financial planner explores the pros and cons of this style of retirement living.
-
Fortune Favors the Gold: Expert Highlights a Little-Known Game-Changing Investing Strategy
Rather than only owning gold bullion itself and investing in gold mining companies, consider adding gold royalty companies to your gold investing strategy.
-
Stock Market Today: Rally Extends on Good-Enough Expectations
Fiscal policy still has markets' attention, but taxes rather than tariffs and deficits rather than inflation are participants' primary focus.