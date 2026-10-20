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The exchange-traded fund (ETF) universe has exploded in both size and variety. According to ETF Central, a research, portfolio-building, and screening platform, nearly 5,800 ETFs were available to U.S. investors as of October 16, 2026. Of those, 1,009, or approximately 17%, were classified as "options strategies."
ETFs can use options for several purposes, including hedging, speculation and, increasingly, income generation. Unsurprisingly, a substantial portion of the options-strategy ETF universe consists of covered-call funds. Instead of relying exclusively on dividends, which may yield only a few percentage points, covered-call ETFs can advertise yields well into the high-single and double digits.
These strategies attracted considerable attention during the high-inflation, rising-rate bear market of 2022. High-flying growth stocks faltered, while rapidly rising interest rates created unusually large losses for traditional bond portfolios. Covered-call strategies generally held up well because option premiums provided an additional source of return while equity markets struggled.
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Investor demand persisted, and ETF issuers responded with a growing range of covered-call products spanning indexes, individual stocks, sectors, commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies. Many also pay monthly or weekly, making them attractive to investors looking for cash flow.
But headline yield tells only part of the story. For younger investors focused on long-term capital appreciation, repeatedly exchanging upside potential for current income can create a meaningful drag on compounding. Even retirees who need portfolio income should consider total return, fees and tax efficiency rather than focusing exclusively on the advertised yield.
Here, we look at what covered-call ETF investors give up in exchange for that additional income, and what they should consider before adding one to their portfolio.
Covered-call funds generally lag in total return
In general, covered-call strategies tend to underperform a comparable buy-and-hold investment during strong bull markets, while potentially outperforming during sideways, range-bound markets and bear markets. The problem is that these market environments are neither equal in frequency nor duration.
According to Vanguard research (pdf), from 1970 to 2025, the average bull market lasted five years and seven months, compared with just nine months for the average bear market. For an investor who is optimistic about markets and expects their investments to appreciate over time, repeatedly selling away some of that upside can therefore create an opportunity cost.
Moreover, the higher distributions generated by covered calls may not adequately compensate for the capital appreciation surrendered along the way. We have a useful real-world example from the strong bull market spanning January 30, 2024, through September 23, 2026. Using Testfolio, I compared several popular Nasdaq-100 covered-call ETFs against the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM).
For a 0.15% expense ratio, QQQM provides long exposure to 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. In practice, that produces a pronounced tilt toward technology and growth stocks. QQQM is a useful benchmark because several covered-call ETFs own identical or similar portfolios.
On the passive side, the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) advertises an 11.6% distribution rate and tracks the Cboe Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. The strategy systematically sells one-month, at-the-money Nasdaq-100 call options covering essentially 100% of its portfolio.
The NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI)takes an actively managed approach and advertises a 14.4% distribution rate. Rather than mechanically overwriting the entire portfolio in the same manner as QYLD, the fund uses a data-driven strategy to actively sell Nasdaq-100 index options.
Two large bank asset managers offer their own active variations. The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) and Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) had trailing 12-month yields of 11.6% and 9.9%, respectively. JEPQ uses the equity-linked notes (ELNs) discussed earlier as part of its income strategy, while GPIQ writes index options.
By comparison, QQQM's 30-day yield was just 0.4%. Yet over this two-and-a-half-year period, every one of these covered-call ETFs underperformed QQQM in total return despite offering higher income. Distribution yield is not total return.
The Testfolio backtest accounts for fund expenses and assumes every distribution was perfectly reinvested back into additional shares, before accounting for taxes or any applicable trading costs. In other words, even after taking every dollar these covered-call funds distributed and immediately putting it back to work, an investor still finished with less money than if they just bought and held QQQM.
Now, an investor who needs income might reasonably point out that those distributions can instead be spent. Economically, however, receiving a distribution is not the only way to generate cash from a portfolio. When an ETF makes a distribution, its net asset value (NAV) generally falls by approximately the amount distributed on the ex-distribution date, all else being equal.
A QQQM investor could instead periodically sell shares to create a customized "homemade" distribution. Both approaches convert part of the portfolio's economic value into cash: the covered-call strategy receives option premiums for surrendering some future upside, while the buy-and-hold investor retains the flexibility to decide when to sell, how much to sell and at what market price.
Covered-call ETFs can be expensive
It doesn't take much active management to mechanically buy the stocks in an index and hold them in their prescribed proportions. Accordingly, plain-vanilla index funds can be extremely cheap.
For Nasdaq-100 exposure, QQQMcharges a 0.15% expense ratio. On a $10,000 investment, assuming the balance remained unchanged, that works out to about $15 per year. There are even cheaper options. The recently launched State Street SPDR Portfolio Nasdaq-100 ETF (QNDX)provides identical Nasdaq-100 exposure while undercutting QQQM with a 0.10% expense ratio.
The covered-call ETFs discussed above charge more for their added sophistication, despite underperforming QQQM over the period examined. Those higher fees are incurred year after year regardless of whether the options strategy is working particularly well at the time. Because every dollar removed for expenses is a dollar that can no longer remain invested and compound, seemingly small differences can become meaningful over a long holding period.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ETF
Expense ratio
Annual fee drag on $10,000
State Street SPDR Portfolio Nasdaq-100 ETF (QNDX)
0.10%
$10
Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM)
0.15%
$15
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ)
0.29%
$29
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)
0.35%
$35
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
0.60%
$60
NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI)
0.68%
$68
Fees are one of the few variables investors know in advance. Morningstar's fund research finds fees are among the strongest predictors of future relative fund performance, with lower-cost funds generally outperforming their peers.
Investment returns are uncertain, while expenses are deducted regardless of what markets do. A more expensive strategy has to generate enough additional return simply to overcome its higher cost before it can deliver alpha.
Covered-call ETFs illustrate the issue particularly well. Investors generally pay more for the options management, trading, structured products or other machinery used to generate higher distributions. That can leave investors paying more while receiving less total return.
Covered-call ETFs can have complex tax treatment
Investors love receiving monthly, or increasingly even weekly, distributions. But outside a tax-sheltered account such as a Roth IRA, those payments can create taxable events, meaning some of that seemingly attractive income may ultimately be shared with Uncle Sam.
Look at the covered-call ETFs discussed earlier. Whether it is QYLD, QQQI, JEPQ or GPIQ, each has historically paid sizable monthly distributions. Investors will often see these accompanied by a Section 19(a)-1 notice, which provides an estimate of where that month's distribution came from. Think of the notice as a tax heads-up rather than the final word.
It may estimate how much of the payment came from net investment income and how much represents distributions in excess of net investment income, potentially including return of capital (ROC). The final tax characterization can differ substantially and generally arrives after year-end on Form 1099-DIV.
Net investment income generally reflects income earned by the portfolio, such as dividends and interest, although the ultimate treatment of a distribution as qualified dividends, ordinary income, capital gains or another category depends on the fund's year-end tax reporting.
Return of capital (ROC), by contrast, generally represents a non-taxable return of part of your investment. Rather than being taxed immediately, ROC reduces your adjusted cost basis, potentially increasing the capital gain eventually realized when you sell.
That can make two covered-call ETFs with similarly large headline yields look very different after taxes. JEPQ, for example, has historically generated substantial ordinary income in part because of its use of ELNs. Ordinary income can face a considerably higher federal tax rate than qualified dividends or long-term capital gains. J.P. Morgan has since launched the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Yield ETF (ROCQ) as a more tax-conscious variation.
QQQI takes another approach. NEOS uses Nasdaq-100 index options alongside tax-loss harvesting to generate high monthly income more tax-efficiently. Its September Section 19(a)-1 estimate (pdf) characterized 97% of that month's distribution estimated as ROC.
There is one specific situation where the ROC mechanic can be useful. An older investor late in the decumulation stage of retirement might deliberately use a high-ROC covered-call ETF to generate current cash flow while deferring some of the tax liability through reductions in adjusted cost basis.
Estate planning can add another wrinkle. Under current federal tax rules, the cost basis of inherited property is generally reset to its fair market value at the owner's date of death. That can potentially eliminate some of the unrealized capital gain created by years of ROC-driven adjusted cost basis reductions. However, this is a specialized use case rather than an ironclad reason to own a covered-call ETF.
For an investor primarily interested in long-term capital growth, the calculus is much simpler. If you own QQQI, JEPQ, GPIQ or QYLD instead of QQQM, receive a large distribution every month, and immediately reinvest every dollar back into the fund, you have created additional moving parts without necessarily improving your economic outcome.
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Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, ETF Central, The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint.