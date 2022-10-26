Virginia 2022 Tax “Stimulus” Rebate Checks Should Arrive by Halloween
Eligible Virginians who haven’t already received an up to $500 tax “stimulus” rebate check for 2022, should receive it in the mail or in their bank account, by October 31.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
If you owed money on your Virginia tax return last year, you’re in luck as Halloween fast approaches. That's because the Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 tax "stimulus" rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
"Stimulus” Checks 2022
The one-time 2022 tax "stimulus" rebate check in Virginia is part of a recent trend. Other 2022 state stimulus checks are being issued in California, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Georgia, to name just a few of the twenty or so states that have sent or are currently sending stimulus payments to their residents.
Why are so many states issuing so called “state stimulus checks? Well, a lot of states are sitting on budget surpluses in part due to the influx of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from the federal government.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
However, it’s important to know that these state tax rebate checks and state stimulus payments are different from the three rounds of COVID-19 stimulus payments that you may have received from the federal government. That federal stimulus program has ended. But if you didn’t receive your third COVID stimulus payment of $1,400, or your 2021 advance child tax credit payment, there’s still time to file your 2021 taxes and get those funds.
How You Get a Stimulus Check in Virginia
Not every taxpayer in Virginia can get the 2022 tax rebate. If you had a tax liability on your 2021 Virginia tax return, you’ll get an up to $250 tax rebate if you're single, and an up to $500 tax rebate if you’re married and filed jointly.
Virginia has a rebate lookup tool that can help you determine if you’re eligible for the 2022 Virginia tax rebate.
When Will Virginia Get 2022 Stimulus Checks?
Virginia is sending rebate payments in the order it received, or receives, your tax return. If you filed your Virginia tax return by September 5 and are eligible for the 2022 Virginia stimulus tax rebate, your rebate should be sent by October 17. So, you should receive it in time for Halloween, i.e., October 31.
Some taxpayers will receive a check in the mail and others will receive the 2022 Virginia tax rebate through direct deposit to their bank account. If you’ve moved since last year, the check may have been forwarded to your new address and if Virginia doesn’t have your banking information on file, you’ll receive a paper check in the mail.
But in any case, you must file your 2021 Virginia tax return by November 1, 2022, to receive the rebate.
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on the 2022 Virginia Tax Rebate?
There’s good and bad tax news with the one-time 2022 Virginia “stimulus” tax rebate payment. The good news is that if you took the standard deduction on your 2021 tax return, you shouldn't be taxed on the amount of your 2022 Virginia one-time tax “stimulus” rebate.
However, if you itemized your deductions in the 2021 tax year, you may have to report the rebate amount on your federal income tax return. You will receive a Form 1099G, which is the same form that you get when you receive a Virginia tax refund.
With more than 20 years experience as an in-house legal counsel and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
-
-
College 529 Savings Plans: What You Need to Know
529 Plans Do you know how much you’re able to contribute or what the funds could be used to pay for? Check out the nitty-gritty details of this formidable college savings tool.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® • Published
-
College 529 Savings Plans: How to Get the Most Out of Them
Go to the head of the class with one adviser’s tips, such as how to choose the plan that works best for you and when to get started.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® • Last updated
-
If You're Still Waiting…New York Stimulus Checks Are Still Being Sent
If you're a homeowner, parent or worker in New York, a "stimulus check" may arrive in your mailbox soon.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
California Stimulus Checks: Second-Round of $200 to $1,050 Payments Are Coming
Debit card stimulus payments are expected to be sent to millions of California residents starting this week.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Administration Says You Can Still Apply Despite Court Pause
A temporary federal court order does not block you from applying for student loan forgiveness under President Biden's plan.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Income Tax Brackets for 2023 Are Set
Although the federal tax rates didn't change, the tax bracket income ranges for the 2023 tax year are adjusted to account for inflation.
By Rocky Mengle • Last updated
-
The 2023 Capital Gains Tax Rate Thresholds Are Out – What Rate Will You Pay?
Which capital gains tax rate applies to 2023 long-term gains will depend on your taxable income.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available
The IRS has released the 2023 standard deduction amounts. In addition to saving you money, the standard deduction can also tell you if you even have to file a return.
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
Social Security Tax Wage Base Jumps Nearly 9% for 2023
Wealthier Americans will have more Social Security taxes taken from their paychecks next year because more of their income will be subject to the tax.
By Rocky Mengle • Last updated
-
401(k) Contribution Deadline Coming Soon
Don’t forget the year-end deadline for making the 2022 max 401(k) contributions that can increase your savings for retirement and help lower your tax bill.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated