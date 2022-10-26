Virginia 2022 Tax “Stimulus” Rebate Checks Should Arrive by Halloween

If you owed money on your Virginia tax return last year, you’re in luck as Halloween fast approaches. That's because the Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 tax "stimulus" rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.

"Stimulus” Checks 2022

The one-time 2022 tax "stimulus" rebate check in Virginia is part of a recent trend. Other 2022 state stimulus checks are being issued in California, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Georgia, to name just a few of the twenty or so states that have sent or are currently sending stimulus payments to their residents.

Why are so many states issuing so called “state stimulus checks? Well, a lot of states are sitting on budget surpluses in part due to the influx of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds from the federal government.

However, it’s important to know that these state tax rebate checks and state stimulus payments are different from the three rounds of COVID-19 stimulus payments that you may have received from the federal government. That federal stimulus program has ended. But if you didn’t receive your third COVID stimulus payment of $1,400, or your 2021 advance child tax credit payment, there’s still time to file your 2021 taxes and get those funds.

How You Get a Stimulus Check in Virginia

Not every taxpayer in Virginia can get the 2022 tax rebate. If you had a tax liability on your 2021 Virginia tax return, you’ll get an up to $250 tax rebate if you're single, and an up to $500 tax rebate if you’re married and filed jointly.

Virginia has a rebate lookup tool that can help you determine if you’re eligible for the 2022 Virginia tax rebate.

When Will Virginia Get 2022 Stimulus Checks?

Virginia is sending rebate payments in the order it received, or receives, your tax return. If you filed your Virginia tax return by September 5 and are eligible for the 2022 Virginia stimulus tax rebate, your rebate should be sent by October 17. So, you should receive it in time for Halloween, i.e., October 31.

Some taxpayers will receive a check in the mail and others will receive the 2022 Virginia tax rebate through direct deposit to their bank account. If you’ve moved since last year, the check may have been forwarded to your new address and if Virginia doesn’t have your banking information on file, you’ll receive a paper check in the mail.

But in any case, you must file your 2021 Virginia tax return by November 1, 2022, to receive the rebate.

Do You Have to Pay Taxes on the 2022 Virginia Tax Rebate?

There’s good and bad tax news with the one-time 2022 Virginia “stimulus” tax rebate payment. The good news is that if you took the standard deduction on your 2021 tax return, you shouldn't be taxed on the amount of your 2022 Virginia one-time tax “stimulus” rebate.

However, if you itemized your deductions in the 2021 tax year, you may have to report the rebate amount on your federal income tax return. You will receive a Form 1099G, which is the same form that you get when you receive a Virginia tax refund.