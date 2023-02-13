IRS: Most 2022 State “Stimulus,” Inflation Relief, and Rebate Payments Aren’t Taxable
Twenty-one states sent relief payments to millions of eligible residents in 2022, which raised questions about whether the payments would be taxed as income.
The IRS offered some good news to millions of taxpayers Friday when it announced the federal tax status of special payments made by twenty-one states during 2022. The payments, which have also been called “stimulus checks,” “inflation relief payments,” or simply “tax rebates,” were sent in varying amounts and under various programs, to eligible residents throughout the country. (Some of the so-called state “stimulus” payments, which, in many cases, came from pandemic-related state budget surpluses, are still being distributed in 2023.)
The tax situation surrounding the payments was described by the IRS as being “unique and complex.” The IRS had recently asked taxpayers who had received the special payments, to wait to file their 2022 tax returns so that the agency could decide whether the payments would be treated as taxable income. After a review, the IRS said that it won’t challenge the taxability of most of the special state payments.
“The IRS has determined that in the interest of sound tax administration and other factors, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns,” the agency wrote.
2022 Special State Inflation Relief and "Stimulus" Payments
The IRS announcement covers different categories of state payments issued in 2022. First, the IRS determined that it won’t challenge special state payments that were made in 2022 "related to general welfare and disaster relief."
States whose 2022 special payments fall into that category include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, and Indiana. Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island also issued payments to residents in 2022 that the IRS considers "related to general welfare and disaster relief." So, if you live in one of those sixteen states, the IRS won’t challenge the tax treatment of the state special payments you received.
What About Alaska? The IRS considers some of Alaska’s special supplemental energy relief payments to residents in 2022 to be “related to general welfare and disaster relief.” Those payments fall into the same category as other state inflation relief payments and won't be challenged by the IRS.
However, some states, (e.g., Alaska), also made other payments to residents that the IRS says are generally taxable for federal income tax purposes. As a result, the IRS will consider certain Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend payments, as well as any payments from other states that were provided as compensation to workers, to generally be taxable on federal returns.
Are 2022 State Tax Rebates and Refunds Taxable?
If you live in a state where the special 2022 payments were "refunds of state taxes paid," the IRS will exclude those payments from income in certain circumstances. In Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, and Virginia, eligible residents received special tax rebates during 2022 that fall into that category.
If you received one of those special state tax rebates and claimed the standard deduction, or if you itemized deductions but didn’t receive a tax benefit as a result, the IRS says that the special state tax rebate won’t be taxable on your 2022 federal income tax return.
An example of “not receiving a tax benefit” as a result of itemized deductions would be if the $10,000 limit on state and local tax (SALT) deductions applied on your return, according to the IRS.
Unique Situation for Special 2022 State Payments
Although states sending “stimulus checks,” inflation relief payments, and tax rebates, seemed common in 2022, the reality is that millions of taxpayers don’t normally receive widespread payments from their respective states in a single year. So, it’s important to keep in mind that the IRS’ determination to not challenge the taxability of those payments, is unique. In its announcement, the IRS points out that the pandemic emergency declaration is set to end in May, which indicates that the IRS considers its special state payments determination to be a 2022 tax year issue.
So, what does this mean for you? The IRS determination means that if you are one of the millions of taxpayers who received a special state “stimulus,” inflation relief, or other rebate payment during 2022, you most likely don’t have to report that income on your 2022 federal tax return.
But, as always, if you are unsure about whether any payment that you've received is taxable, seek professional assistance before you file. Also, now that the 2023 tax filing season has begun, stay tuned to other key tax changes that could impact your tax return.
With more than 20 years' experience as an in-house legal counsel and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
