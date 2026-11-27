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Each week in our Ask the Tax Editor series, Joy Taylor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter editor, answers questions on topics submitted by readers. This week, she's looking at four tax questions from readers on the 3.8% tax on net investment income, or NII. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.)
1. What is the NII tax?
Question: I read a recent story in Kiplinger Personal Finance magazine that referred to a net investment income (NII) tax. I have never heard about this tax. Can you explain it?
Joy Taylor: The 3.8% net investment income tax, which was enacted as part of Obamacare, applies to single filers with modified adjusted gross income (AGI) above $200,000 and to joint filers with modified AGIs over $250,000. The income threshold is $125,000 for married people filing separately.
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Trusts and estates can also be hit with the surtax if their 2026 AGI exceeds $16,000 and they have undistributed net investment income.
Here, modified AGI is AGI plus tax-free foreign-earned income. The tax is due on the smaller of net investment income (NII) or the excess of modified AGI over the set income thresholds.
NII includes dividends, capital gains, taxable interest, annuities, royalties, passive rents and certain income from passive activities. Trade or business income derived through a passive activity is also NII, provided that the business income isn’t otherwise subject to self-employment tax. Distributions from 401(k)s, IRAs, pensions, and the like are not investment income. Nor is tax-exempt interest from municipal bonds.
Individuals use Form 8960 to calculate the NII tax and then report any tax owed on Schedule 2 of Form 1040.
2. Does the NII tax apply to the gain from my home sale?
Question: My wife and I sold our primary home in 2026 after living in it for more than 20 years and recognized a substantial gain of $890,000 from the sale. Is the gain subject to the NII tax?
Joy Taylor: Part of the home sale gain is likely subject to the 3.8% NII tax. Under the federal tax law, joint filers who have owned and lived in their principal residence for at least two out of the five years before selling it can exclude up to $500,000 of the gain from income under the home sale exclusion. The tax-free amount is $250,000 for single filers. Any gain above these amounts is taxed at long-term capital gains rates of 0%, 15% or 20%, plus possibly the 3.8% NII tax.
In your case, $500,000 of your $890,000 home sale gain is tax-free for federal income tax purposes. The remaining $390,000 is subject to capital gains tax. Additionally, the 3.8% NII tax would apply to all or a part of that $390,000 taxable gain.
I can't answer how much of the $390,000 taxable gain is hit with the 3.8% tax. The computation depends in part on the amount of your modified AGI and whether you have other taxable investment income.
3. Are the modified AGI thresholds indexed to inflation each year?
Question: Are the modified AGI thresholds for the NII tax annually adjusted for inflation each year?
Joy Taylor: No. Unlike many of the federal income tax breaks and income phaseout levels in the federal tax code, the income levels for the 3.8% NII tax are not annually indexed to inflation. As a result, more taxpayers each year pay this tax when filing their Form 1040s.
The $200,000, $250,000 and $125,000 modified AGI thresholds have remained the same since the NII tax first took effect in 2013, despite the high growth in wages, income, and gains from sales of real estate, stocks and other investment assets. Partly because of this, the number of 1040 federal tax returns reporting the NII tax has more than doubled, and revenue from the tax has grown significantly since it first took effect in 2013.
4. Will Congress raise the NII income threshold amounts?
Question: What are the odds that Congress will raise the modified AGI thresholds for the NII tax?
Joy Taylor: The chances of this happening are slim to none over the next couple of years. Republican lawmakers have previously proposed increasing the modified AGI thresholds to $400,000 for single filers and $500,000 for joint filers and indexing those figures to inflation each year. But any calls to hike the income levels will likely go unheeded in a Democratic-controlled Congress.
We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to tax changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, retirement accounts and more. We will continue to answer these in future Ask the Editor roundups. So keep those questions coming!
Disclaimer
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts in this Q&A series are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not, and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
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Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.