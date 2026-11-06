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Florida's Gulf Coast: Come for the Sunshine, Stay for the Tax Shelter
Southwest Florida is no longer just a sunny vacation spot. It has evolved into a premier financial haven where wealthy families can protect and grow their fortunes through tax perks, strong creditor protections and a booming real estate market.
For many years, sunshine, sandy beaches, great golf courses, warm year-round weather and exclusive luxury communities drew an influx of new residents to Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay.
It has also become more than just a paradise for sun seekers. The "best" coast is now one of the most desirable destinations for high-net-worth individuals looking to relocate — not only for its exceptional lifestyle but for financial reasons, as well.
This area of Florida has emerged as a strategic destination for wealth preservation and long-term financial planning. Favorable tax policies, strong asset protection laws and a business-friendly environment are attracting entrepreneurs, executives, investors and multigenerational families, seeking to optimize both their quality of life and financial future.
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Florida has welcomed more than 2 million new residents in the past decade, which has led to significant job growth and created a powerful influx of capital, entrepreneurship and wealth migration.
The state's absence of a personal income tax continues to be a significant driver of relocation decisions, particularly among individuals whose income is derived from asset growth, liquidation events and investment returns.
As many affluent families evaluate their income tax exposure and state of residency, this can have a meaningful impact on overall wealth preservation and financial planning.
For investors, this tax advantage can enhance cash flow, improve capital retention and provide greater flexibility when pursuing investment opportunities, charitable giving and succession planning.
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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
Homestead exemption can save thousands
If someone is considering making Florida their domicile state, there are several financial advantages to consider.
Residents of all states are subject to federal income tax, but Florida residents enjoy no state income tax, estate tax, inheritance tax or intangible tax. This usually means tax savings on IRA withdrawals, pensions, annuities and employment income. However, if you own assets or derive income in or from another state, you might still be subject to income and estate tax in that state.
For example, a Wisconsin resident making more than $280,950 pays a state income tax of 7.65% over and above the federal income tax. A Florida resident's savings in this case is more than $20,000. IRA withdrawals are considered income, too.
Florida residents also enjoy property tax savings and Florida homestead creditor protection. Making your Florida home your homestead with the property tax assessor can lead to a $50,000 reduction in the taxable assessed value of your home.
In addition, the Save Our Homes Property Assessment Cap (PDF) limits the increase in your home's assessed value to no more than 3% annually — regardless of that year's actual appreciation. There are even portability provisions if you sell your home and acquire a new one.
More money to heirs
For high-net-worth families, Florida's absence of a state estate tax and inheritance tax can offer a significant advantage in preserving and transferring wealth. Florida permits a greater portion of a family's wealth to pass to beneficiaries without state-level taxation, which can be particularly valuable for families with substantial investment portfolios, business interests, real estate holdings and other significant assets.
The resulting tax efficiency can also support long-term portfolio growth by allowing more capital to remain invested rather than being directed toward state tax obligations. Over multiple generations, these savings might compound substantially, enhancing overall family wealth and providing greater flexibility in estate and succession planning.
The Florida wealth management industry is well equipped to assist families with sophisticated investment management, trust administration, financial planning, wealth transfer strategies and multigenerational guidance.
A strong housing market
Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida are attractive locations for long-term real estate investments. Several factors driving high-net-worth individuals to invest in real estate include:
Continued population growth. From Tampa to Marco Island, the broader Gulf Coast corridor has experienced substantial population growth during the past decade, with six regional counties collectively increasing from roughly 3.2 million residents in 2015 to more than 4.0 million in 2025 — an increase of approximately 25%.
Limited coastal land. As affluent individuals and businesses continue relocating to the region, demand for premium properties is increasing while available land remains constrained. This supply-demand imbalance can support long-term property appreciation, pricing strength and wealth preservation for strategically positioned investors.
Ongoing redevelopment and reinvestment. Southwest Florida continues to appeal to affluent buyers because of its new luxury residences, upgraded properties and modern community amenities, which elevate market desirability. Meanwhile, infrastructure improvements can strengthen resilience to climate-related risks. These enhancements might also support long-term property appreciation, premium rental rates and stronger demand from financially stable, long-term tenants.
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The bottom line
Florida's Central and Southwest Florida coastlines have evolved into far more than premier lifestyle destinations. They offer a distinctive combination of financial, legal and lifestyle advantages that resonate with high-net-worth individuals and families.
The absence of a state income tax, favorable estate planning environment, robust homestead protections and strong real estate fundamentals create a compelling framework for wealth preservation and long-term financial stewardship.
Coupled with a desirable quality of life and an increasingly sophisticated business and investment ecosystem, the region has established itself as a leading destination for those seeking to align their personal, family and financial objectives within a single strategic location.
Hood Craddock, CPA, is director of family office services at Florida Trust Wealth Management in Tampa Bay and relationship manager for many families. He specializes in serving clients with complex estates, alternative and special assets and real estate investments including development.
James McArthuris executive vice president on the family office services team at Florida Trust Wealth Management in Tampa Bay. He has more than 30 years of experience in management consulting, family office counseling, restructuring, special situations, turnarounds and commercial finance.
This information is not intended to be and should not be treated as legal advice, investment advice or tax advice. Readers, including professionals, should under no circumstances rely upon this information as a substitute for their own research or for obtaining specific legal or tax advice from their own counsel. Not FDIC-insured. No guarantee. May lose value.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Director of Family Office Services, Florida Trust Wealth Management
Hood Craddock, CPA, is director of family office services at Florida Trust Wealth Management in Tampa Bay and relationship manager for many families. He specializes in serving clients with complex estates, alternative and special assets and real estate investments including development.