What the New Florida Homestead Exemption Means for Property Tax Bills

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Florida homeowners will soon get some relief from rising property tax bills. On Election Day, November 3, voters approved Amendment 3 by about 62%, according to the Associated Press (the threshold to pass was 60^), setting the stage for a much larger homestead exemption on qualifying primary residences.
But...the change won't happen overnight, and not every homeowner will qualify for the full benefit when the measure takes effect. Here's more to know.
The big change Amendment 3 brings is how much of a home's assessed value homeowners can shield from non-school property taxes. Under the measure, that additional Florida homestead exemption increases from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028.
The amount will then rise with inflation beginning in 2029.
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That could make a noticeable difference on a homeowner's property tax bill.
For example, imagine your main Florida home's value is assessed at $400,000. In 2028, the new exemption would shield $250,000 of that value from non-school property taxes, leaving $150,000 subject to those taxes. (Of course, actual savings will depend on your local tax rate.)
Keep in mind: The larger exemption applies only to non-school property taxes. The existing $25,000 homestead exemption for school taxes remains in place. And if you own more than one home in Florida, the exemption applies only to your primary/main residence.
Timing also matters. Homeowners who maintained a permanent Florida residence by December 31, 2026, and qualify for the homestead exemption can receive the larger benefit as the measure phases in.
They'll initially receive the existing $50,000 exemption, adjusted for inflation beginning in 2028, and become eligible for the larger exemption in their fifth year of receiving it.
Starting in 2030, counties and municipalities can vote to shorten that waiting period if they determine there is a critical local need.
Also: Under Amendment 3, beginning in 2027, the annual assessment cap for non-homestead properties, including many rentals, second homes, and commercial buildings, drops from 10% to 5%. (The limit applies to assessed value, not the property tax bill.)
Concerns about local government funding
A bigger tax break for homeowners sounds appealing, but it comes with a trade-off: Local governments rely heavily on property taxes to pay for services residents use every day, including police and fire protection, emergency medical services, road repairs, drainage projects, parks, and libraries.
Losing property tax revenue could force local governments to cut spending, reduce services, or seek other funding sources.
The estimates include both the larger homestead exemption and the lower assessment cap on other properties.
It's worth noting that the amendment restricts how counties and municipalities can use property tax revenue. It limits spending to specified purposes, including public safety, education, infrastructure, natural resources, debt obligations, and employee retirement benefits.
But critics note that doesn't guarantee police and fire departments will keep their current funding or prevent communities from having to make difficult budget choices.
And what about Florida renters? They don't qualify for the homestead exemption, which is reserved for eligible owner-occupied homes. Landlords could factor changes in their property tax costs into rental decisions, but whether rents will rise as a result of the amendment remains to be seen.
Could Florida further cut or eliminate property taxes?
The $250,000 exemption may not be the whole story when it comes to Florida property taxes. Amendment 3 also opens the door to potentially larger tax breaks for some Florida homeowners.
Under the amendment, the Florida Legislature must establish a process allowing counties and municipalities to increase the homestead exemption for their own property tax levies.
In some cases, that could eventually mean exempting the full assessed value of a qualifying home. (You may recall that Florida has long debated potentially eliminating property taxes.)
Special taxing districts may also increase the exemption, but only with voter approval.
For now, the first changes under the measure are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.
If you own a home in Florida, watch for announcements from your county property appraiser as the new rules move toward implementation.
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Kelley R. Taylor is the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, where she breaks down federal and state tax rules and news to help readers navigate their finances with confidence. A corporate attorney and business journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Kelley has helped taxpayers make sense of shifting U.S. tax law and policy from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), to SECURE 2.0, the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently, the 2025 “Big, Beautiful Bill.” She has covered issues ranging from partnerships, carried interest, compensation and benefits, and tax‑exempt organizations to RMDs, capital gains taxes, and energy tax credits. Her award‑winning work has been featured in numerous national and specialty publications.