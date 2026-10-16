How Proactive Tax Planning Can Protect Your Client's Retirement Income

Editor's note: This is the second article in a two-part series on how advisors can help clients move from reactive decision-making to intentional retirement planning. Part one is Are Your Client's Retirement Income Withdrawals Out of Whack? How to Help Them Get the Sequence Right.
Taxes are one of the most overlooked risks in retirement planning. The goal isn't simply to reduce taxes this year — it's to manage them across your lifetime while maintaining consistent, reliable income. This is where professional advice becomes critical.
At Wealthcare Advisors (WCA), this is what we believe an advisor's process should include.
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Proactive planning before RMDs kick in
The years between retirement and age 73 (when required minimum distributions (RMDs) typically begin under current law) can be a window of opportunity. During that time, strategies may include gradually repositioning assets, managing taxable income levels and exploring Roth conversion opportunities while tax brackets are more favorable.
These three strategies should be at the top of your pre-call meeting with your team before the client discussion.
Social Security claiming decisions
Deciding when to start claiming Social Security impacts more than just the client's benefit. It affects:
- Their overall income structure and cash flow
- Taxation of benefits
- Longevity of their portfolio
Coordinating Social Security claiming with the withdrawal strategy you've developed helps create a more balanced and efficient income plan.
Adjusting for legislative changes
Tax laws change — and planning opportunities change with them. Taking advantage of provisions while they're still in place can create meaningful long-term benefits.
At WCA, an initiative-taking approach allows us to adapt strategies before the rules shift, rather than reacting afterward. And as specific provisions evolve, so do WCA strategies, meaning they're always tailored to current law at the time of planning.
Coordinating income for consistency and efficiency
Rather than pulling income from a sole source, we help design a blended withdrawal approach that:
- Maintains predictable income
- Reduces unnecessary tax spikes
- Positions assets efficiently for the future
It is not just about minimizing taxes — it is about integrating taxes into the larger income plan.
The '3L framework'
As you collaborate with clients approaching retirement, you can use WCA's "3L framework" to move them from reactive decision-making to intentional planning.
Start with what they will "lean on" — guaranteed or reliable income sources, such as Social Security, pensions and structured income streams. This is where thoughtful Social Security claiming strategies and coordination with other income sources can establish stability.
From there, guide them toward what they will "live on" — their portfolio distributions. This is where sequencing withdrawals, adapting to market conditions and proactively managing taxes before RMDs take effect all come into play. Helping clients understand not just which accounts to draw from, but why and when, positions you as a strategic partner rather than a transactional advisor.
Finally, anchor the conversation around what they will "leave behind," which naturally brings tax efficiency and long-term legacy planning into focus. This is where proactive planning — such as taking advantage of current tax provisions while they remain intact and managing lifetime tax exposure — can have a meaningful impact on legacy outcomes.
By framing these decisions within the "3L" structure, you're not answering your client's questions in isolation — you're delivering a coordinated strategy.
More importantly, you are helping clients replace a "ready, shoot, aim" mindset with clarity, confidence and a disciplined process that connects every decision back to their broader retirement objectives.
From reactive decisions to intentional retirement
The biggest mistake pre-retirees make isn't lack of preparation — it's assuming the hard part is over once they've saved enough. Distribution planning is just as important as accumulation.
With your help and before they set their retirement date, take the time to collaborate closely with your clients to explain which accounts will fund their lifestyle — and why. Explain how your joint plan will adapt to changing markets, and how taxes will be managed — not just this year, but over decades.
When your client and your team approach retirement with those answers in place, everything changes. Decisions become clearer. Income becomes more predictable. Confidence replaces uncertainty.
Why? Because your client's retirement should not start with "ready, shoot, aim." It should start with a plan.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.