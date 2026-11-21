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By the time fall rolls around, most business owners and high-income professionals have a pretty good idea of how their year is going to turn out. If business has been good and they've had a sizable bonus or an unexpected raise, they may also be looking at a larger tax bill than they originally planned.
That's usually when the phone starts ringing. People want to know whether there's anything they can do before December 31 to reduce what they'll owe in April.
I've been in the oil and gas business for more than 35 years, and one of the things I often discuss with investors is how direct ownership in oil and gas wells may fit into their overall tax planning.
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Most people know that oil and gas investments can offer tax advantages, but they don't always understand where those benefits came from or how they work. And with year-end rapidly approaching, understanding the difference between making an investment and qualifying for a deduction becomes especially important.
A tax benefit that's been around for more than 100 years
The federal government has recognized the cost and risk of developing domestic oil and gas resources for more than a century. In fact, the tax treatment of intangible drilling costs dates back to the early years of the federal income tax system in 1913 and was later incorporated into federal law in 1954.
There's a reason for that. Drilling for oil and natural gas requires a substantial amount of capital before a company knows how much a well will ultimately produce. Operators have to acquire leases, evaluate geology, prepare locations, secure equipment and hire crews, all before the first barrel of oil is sold. Even with advances in technology, there's still financial risk involved.
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To encourage investment in domestic energy development, the tax code allows qualifying investors to deduct certain costs associated with drilling and developing wells. These are called intangible drilling costs, or IDCs, and they include expenses such as drilling labor, rig services, fuel, drilling mud and other qualifying work that doesn't have salvage value.
In many drilling programs, these costs represent a substantial portion of the capital required to develop a well. Depending on how the investment is structured, an investor may be able to deduct qualifying IDCs in the year they are paid or incurred, subject to applicable tax rules and limitations.
For example, let's say someone invests $100,000 in a qualifying drilling project, and $70,000 is properly allocated to currently deductible intangible drilling costs. If that investor meets the applicable requirements, the $70,000 may reduce their taxable income for the year.
It doesn't mean they'll receive a $70,000 refund or save $70,000 in taxes. The actual tax savings depend on their individual circumstances, including their tax bracket and their ability to use the deduction.
There are also potential deductions associated with tangible drilling equipment, including casing, tubing and production equipment. Under current law, eligible property may qualify for 100% bonus depreciation when placed in service.
Once a well begins producing, eligible investors may also qualify for depletion deductions, which recognize that oil and natural gas reserves are being depleted as they're produced and sold.
These provisions are part of what makes direct oil and gas ownership different from many traditional investments. However, the ability to use the deductions against other income depends heavily on the type of interest an investor owns.
A qualifying working interest held without limited liability, for example, may be exempt from the normal passive activity loss restrictions. That can potentially allow certain drilling deductions to offset income from sources such as wages or an operating business.
Other limitations still apply, including basis, at-risk and excess business loss rules. For 2026, the excess business loss thresholds are $256,000 for single filers and $512,000 for married couples filing jointly.
This is one reason I believe investors should work with a CPA who understands oil and gas taxation rather than assuming every dollar of a projected deduction will be available on their personal return.
Why waiting until December can cost you
I've spent much of my career acquiring, developing and operating oil and gas properties, and if there's one thing I know, it's that you can't rush the development of a well just because the calendar says December.
A tremendous amount of work has to happen before drilling begins. The operator needs the right acreage, a development plan, the necessary permits, contractors, equipment and a drilling rig. Depending on the project, some of that work may already be complete when investors come in. In other cases, there's still considerable development ahead.
That's why the timing of an investment matters when someone is hoping to use deductions in a particular tax year. Writing a check or signing a subscription agreement before December 31 doesn't automatically make the entire investment deductible in 2026. The tax treatment depends on how the capital is used, when qualifying costs are properly paid or incurred, the applicable tax rules and the investor's individual situation.
Certain prepaid drilling expenditures may qualify for a deduction before the related drilling work is completed, but those arrangements come with specific requirements.
For example, some arrangements subject to the tax shelter rules require drilling to begin within 90 days after the close of the tax year. Qualifying tangible equipment generally must be placed in service before bonus depreciation can be claimed.
I mention this because I see investors get focused on the tax benefits without spending enough time understanding the development schedule. If you're looking at a drilling project in October, for example, you have an opportunity to ask those questions, review the offering documents and talk through the expected tax treatment with your adviser.
If you begin looking at opportunities during the last week of December, you may not have the same flexibility.
And there's another reason not to wait. By the fourth quarter, most people have a much clearer picture of their income for the year. Your CPA may be able to estimate your tax liability, consider deductions you already have and help determine whether a direct oil and gas investment would make sense alongside the rest of your financial plan.
The goal shouldn't be to rush money into a project to beat a deadline. It should be to make an informed decision while there's still enough time to evaluate the investment and its potential tax treatment.
The tax savings are only part of the equation
One thing I've always told investors is that tax benefits should never be the only reason to invest in oil and gas. I've seen wells perform exceptionally well, and I've seen projects that didn't meet expectations. That's the nature of the business.
When you're investing directly in oil and gas development, you're investing in an actual operating asset. The operator has to drill the well, complete it, manage production and sell the oil or natural gas.
Whether the investment is ultimately successful depends on a number of factors, including geology, drilling and completion costs, production performance, commodity prices and ongoing operating expenses.
Before making an investment, I would want to know who's operating the wells, what kind of experience they have and how the capital is being deployed. I'd also want to understand the drilling schedule, the assumptions behind projected production, how distributions are determined and whether investors could be required to contribute additional capital.
The ownership structure is just as important. A working interest, royalty interest or limited partnership interest can carry different risks, liabilities and tax treatment. Some structures expose investors to operating liabilities, while others limit liability but may also limit how losses can be used.
Private oil and gas investments are also generally illiquid, so investors need to be comfortable having their capital committed for an extended period, potentially with no opportunity to recover the full amount invested.
A tax deduction may reduce the after-tax cost of an investment, but it doesn't protect someone from losing money. A well can produce less than expected, operating costs can increase, and oil and natural gas prices can change significantly over the life of a project.
That's why understanding the underlying asset and the operator's development strategy matters just as much as understanding the tax treatment.
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Making the most of the fourth quarter
The fourth quarter is a natural time to look at where you stand financially and what opportunities may still be available before the year closes. If you've had a strong year and expect a substantial tax liability, there's value in having that conversation with your CPA now rather than waiting until you're preparing your tax return next spring.
Oil and gas has a long history of tax treatment designed to recognize the costs and risks of developing domestic energy resources. More recent legislation has provided additional certainty around provisions such as bonus depreciation, but the fundamental reasons these deductions exist haven't changed.
Developing energy resources requires capital, carries risk and involves real costs long before production begins.
For the right investor, direct participation in oil and gas development may offer an opportunity to own a producing asset while potentially receiving meaningful tax benefits. But the investment has to be evaluated on its merits, and the deductions have to be considered in light of the investor's own tax circumstances.
After more than 35 years in this industry, I believe the most important thing an investor can do is understand what they're buying and who they're investing alongside. A good tax outcome is valuable, but it should be part of a sound investment decision, not the reason for making one.
If reducing your 2026 tax liability is a priority, now's a good time to begin exploring your options. There may still be opportunities before year-end, but the time to understand them is before you're up against the calendar.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Jay Young is the Founder and CEO of King Operating Corporation, headquartered in Addison, Texas. Jay earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Angelo State University. His journey started with various roles that eventually led to the establishment of King Operating Corporation in October 1996. Prior to establishing King, Jay gained experience with roles in both finance and the oil and gas industry. He served as Vice President and a Registered Representative of Texakoma Financial, Inc., worked with stocks and commodities as a Vice President at Dillon Gage and traded stocks at World Market Equities.