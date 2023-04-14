Five Tax Planning Strategies to Use All Year to Lower Taxes

Previous Next 2/5

2. Accelerating Income

In low-tax years — like when you’ve switched jobs, lost a job and are out of work for a few months, or work on commission and had a slow year — accelerate your income.

There are a few simple ways to do that: If you’re employed and paid hourly, work more hours if you can. You could also get a second job.

But there are more complex ways to do this: sell a business, sell real estate or investments or do a Roth conversion.

When you sell a business, you may defer the proceeds to the future by receiving the sales price over annual installments, which limits the tax impact. However, you may choose a lump-sum payment for your business to recognize the income in a low-tax year.

With a Roth conversion, you convert tax-deferred money from your traditional IRA or 401(k) accounts to a Roth IRA, which might allow for tax-free distributions in the future. When you do a Roth conversion, you must pay taxes on any portion of the traditional IRA for which you had taken a deduction.

Doing a conversion in a low-tax year — as opposed to pulling money out in a high-tax year — can be a valuable tax planning strategy.