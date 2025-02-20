First-Time Filing Taxes? Key Tax Tips to Know for 2025

You may have dreaded tax season for months: your first one ever. What do you need? How do you do your taxes? Where do you begin?

Everyone feels this way about the tax preparation process at one time or another. Some seasoned taxpayers may still feel a little uneasy.

We’re here to help. Read on for the ins and outs of getting your taxes prepared, filed, and squared away — so you can get this important item off your to-do list.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Key Points

Gather important documents.

Decide if you want to file online or via mail.

Consider whether you may be a dependent.

File by the April 15 deadline.

Save your tax documents for future years.

First time filing state and federal taxes

As a first-time filer, it’s important to know the different types of taxes and who needs to file them. There are two types of tax returns you may need to file:

Federal income tax return

State income tax return

The IRS requires you to file a federal return once you meet a certain income threshold, which includes filing status.

First, let’s start with some basics about filing status.

The IRS requires that you file a federal tax return if you meet certain “gross income” (total income) requirements for 2024:

$14,600 or higher (if single) OR,

$29,000 (if married filing jointly)

However, you may meet a different minimum if you fall under another filing status or income type. For example, if you’re self-employed, you have to file if you earn at least $400. Your income requirement may also differ if you can be claimed as a dependent (more on that later).

Additionally, you may owe state income tax. There are currently only nine states with no income taxes , so you will need to file a separate return if you live elsewhere.

With all this in mind, let’s dive into a few frequently asked questions, starting with documents you may need to prepare your taxes.

FAQs

What do I need for my first time filing taxes?

At the beginning of the tax preparation process, you will need to gather your paperwork. Some information is required of every taxpayer (like identification documents) while other forms will depend on your type of work, school expenses, and other life situations.



A good place to start is by following a personal checklist. Here is a sample list:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Personal information Includes your Social Security number (or tax ID number) and the numbers for your bank account to receive your tax refund or pay your tax due. Dependent and/or Spousal information If you have children, persons with disabilities, or other adults who qualify as a dependent, you will also need their personal information. Employment Income Includes Form W-2 (if employed) or Form 1099-G (if unemployed) Contractor, Freelance, or Gig Income You must report any income received from renters (which also includes Airbnbs), self-employment income, online marketplaces, apps, or other “side hustles.” Student Income Form 1098-T or Form 1098-E are related to student expenses and student loan interest, respectively. These forms may help you obtain a tax break. All other Income Includes all other types of income. For example, interest from a bank savings account or investment income. Qualifying Expenses Have on hand any receipts that may qualify you for tax benefits. This could include work-related expenses, medical bills, statements from student loans or investments, or charitable donations.

It’s important to note the above list is not exhaustive. The form types and schedules you need depend on your specific tax situation. Also, check your state’s Department of Revenue website for additional guidelines about the documents you may need.

How do I file my taxes?

Once you have gathered all your documents, it’s time to choose how you will file your taxes. Below are a few options:

File for free. The IRS has a Free File and a Direct File program. While both provide tax filing, Free File may or may not be entirely “free” (some providers charge for state tax returns), while Direct File has free state returns with participating states and directly files with the IRS . Additionally, you may also use tax providers that offer free software, or IRS programs MIL (if you are in the military) or VITA for free filing options.

The IRS has a and a Direct File program. While both provide tax filing, Free File may or may not be entirely “free” (some providers charge for state tax returns), while has free state returns with participating states and directly files with the . Additionally, you may also use tax providers that offer free software, or IRS programs (if you are in the military) or for free filing options. Purchase tax software. If you don’t want to file directly or indirectly with the IRS, you can buy tax software to guide you through the tax preparation process. Some options go for about $56 on Amazon .

If you don’t want to file directly or indirectly with the IRS, you can buy tax software to guide you through the tax preparation process. Some options go for about $56 on . Hire a certified trusted advisor. While this is the most expensive option, a CPA or tax professional may be useful for a complicated tax situation or if you require extra assistance.

In the digital age, most people choose to file electronically. This ensures a quick transmission of data and a potentially faster response from the IRS.

But if you prefer the old-school route, you can mail your forms; just be sure to postmark the envelope by the tax deadline — or you may face a penalty!



Note: Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true. Some companies have been accused of misleadingly advertising “free” tax filing services and making product downgrades more difficult. For more information, read Kiplinger’s report, H&R Block Faces Hefty $7 Million Fine: What It Means for Taxpayers .

Can my parents claim me as a dependent?

Yes, your parents may be able to claim you as a dependent if you are:

Under the age of 19.

Under the age of 24 and a full-time student.

“Permanently and totally disabled” or otherwise a qualified relative.

However, you may have to file taxes even if you are a dependent and you:

Earned income of at least $14,600.

Have unearned income (like investments or trusts) of at least $1,300.

Check with taxpayers who can claim you as a dependent before preparing your taxes.

What tax bracket am I in?

Income tax brackets are how much you pay as a percentage over a set income level. Huh? Let me explain.

There are seven brackets and each is determined by filing status and income.

You only pay tax on the portion of your income that falls into each bracket; not on the entirety of the highest rate. For more information, read Kiplinger’s report, Federal Income Tax Brackets and Marginal Rates .



Life events can also impact tax brackets.

It’s important to consider any personal situations that may have impacted your taxes for the year, such as:

Changing jobs or obtaining a promotion.

Getting married.

Having a baby or otherwise supporting a child at home.

Each of these may affect your tax bracket. For instance, accepting a higher-paying job may bump more of your income into a higher bracket.

What tax deductions and credits can I claim?

A tax credit or tax deduction can save you money on your taxes. While a tax credit may offer “dollar for dollar” savings, a tax deduction generally gives you “after-tax” benefits (reduces the amount you owe after taxes have been withheld).



Here are a few examples of credits and deductions that you may be eligible for:

Education tax credits and deductions . Tax breaks related to tuition, school supplies, and other qualifying expenses are available for eligible students. This includes the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) and Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) , where students may be eligible to receive a credit of up to $2,500 or $2,000, respectively (though you cannot claim both the AOTC and the LLC for the same student or the same expenses).

. Tax breaks related to tuition, school supplies, and other qualifying expenses are available for eligible students. This includes the (AOTC) and , where students may be eligible to receive a credit of up to $2,500 or $2,000, respectively (though you cannot claim both the AOTC and the LLC for the same student or the same expenses). Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For those without children, the current maximum is $632 off your tax bill; those with children could see more potential savings.

(EITC). For those without children, the current maximum is $632 off your tax bill; those with children could see more potential savings. Child Tax Credit (CTC). Those with children may be eligible for a credit of up to $2,000 per child.

(CTC). Those with children may be eligible for a credit of up to $2,000 per child. Home Office Tax Deduction . You may be able to claim expenses for the “business use” of your home if you’re a qualified self-employed individual.

For tax deductions, you can either “itemize” or take a “standard deduction.” Itemizing means adding up qualifying expenses you had throughout the year while the standard deduction is an IRS-provided dollar amount. Which option you choose depends on which offers you the most benefit.

For example, charitable donations can reduce your taxes if you claim an itemized deduction. Other tax benefits, like the EITC, are available regardless of whether you itemize or claim the standard deduction .

Every tax break has different eligibility requirements. And some states offer credits and deductions of their own. Visit your state’s Department of Revenue website for more information.

When are taxes due?

You did it! You have prepared your taxes and selected your filing method. So what’s next?

The deadline for you to file your tax return is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

If you are mailing your return, be sure your envelope is postmarked by the due date. For electronic filing, the tax forms must be submitted by Tax Day at midnight.

But don’t wait.

Technology can glitch, inclement weather may affect mail pickup, and you will need to be mindful of post office closing times. If you cannot make the tax deadline, you may request an automatic six-month tax extension to October 15, 2025. However, remember that the extension will not affect when you need to pay your taxes. Any money you owe the IRS must be paid on the original Tax Day.

Additionally, your state tax deadline may differ from the IRS’. Check your state’s Department of Revenue website to know when your state taxes are due.

How long does a tax refund take?

Your filing method largely determines how long a refund on your taxes takes (though your refund method and whether your return is accurate are also important factors).

If you prepared and filed your return online, your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, according to the IRS . If you mailed your paper form, a response from the tax agency could take six to eight weeks.

You can check the status of your tax refund here .

In the meantime, store and save your tax documents for next year.

Not only will you need this information at the start of the 2026 filing season for your 2025 return, but the IRS can audit your return for up to six years after you’ve filed.

For more information, read Kiplinger’s report, How Long Should You Keep Tax Records?

For help in answering your tax questions, you can use the IRS Interactive Tax Assistant . You can also try the IRS Online Account tool to view your balances due, notices, and other personal information. For additional assistance, the IRS taxpayer hotline can be reached at 1-800-829-1040.

Just keep in mind the above resources are for federal taxes only. State tax information such as deadlines and state-specific tax breaks can be found by contacting your state’s Department of Revenue for resources.

Related Content