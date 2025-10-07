IRS Names Its First CEO: But He’s Also Still Running Social Security
Will this new role make it difficult to address emerging issues like budget and staffing cuts and customer service concerns?
In another reshuffle of federal leadership, the Trump administration has announced that Frank Bisignano will be the first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IRS.
The catch? Bisignano is also the current Commissioner of another massive federal agency: the Social Security Administration (SSA).
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is pulling double duty as IRS Commissioner, says the newly created position will involve overseeing the day-to-day operations of the federal tax agency. The role is also reportedly designed to help modernize the nation’s tax system.
“The IRS and SSA – two of the most public-facing and broadly impactful federal agencies – also share many of the same technological and customer service goals. This makes Mr. Bisignano a natural choice for this role,” Bessent stated in a release regarding the move.
The unusual appointment comes at a time of revolving leadership at the IRS and just as the tax agency must implement provisions in the massive GOP 2025 tax and spending bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law in July.
So, what could this new dual role mean for taxpayers and Social Security beneficiaries? Here’s more to know.
New IRS CEO also oversees Social Security
Frank Bisignano’s appointment to lead both the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration brings together two of the largest federal agencies under one executive.
A former chairman and CEO of global fintech and payments company, Fiserv, Bisignano is now responsible for overseeing operations that affect nearly every American.
Both the IRS and the SSA handle trillions of dollars a year and provide services to millions. Each agency faces significant operational challenges, including aging technology systems, staff reductions, and demands for improved customer service.
For example, both the IRS and SSA are operating with leaner workforces this year due to historic federal staffing reductions and the current government shutdown.
- The IRS, which once employed more than 100,000 people, has reportedly reduced its staff by roughly 25% this year.
- Supplemental funding from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act will sustain operations for a short while during the current government shutdown.
- However, the reduced number of IRS employees overall could ultimately result in slower response times, longer processing delays, and a more limited tax enforcement footprint during the upcoming critical tax season.
Meanwhile, the SSA has reportedly lost about 7,000 employees since January 2025, leaving roughly 45,000 to 50,000 staff to manage Social Security benefits for millions of people in the United States. That translates to one employee serving nearly 1,500 beneficiaries.
Even with many staff members still on duty during the government shutdown, the SSA continues to face pressure to process claims, hearings, and service requests.
(Also, as many as 47 local Social Security field offices have been targeted by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency for closure this year. Though the SSA has said no local offices have been permanently closed.)
Chaos at the IRS?
The CEO shift also comes as the IRS has struggled with continuity in leadership.
As Kiplinger has reported, since January, when President Trump began his second term, the IRS has had seven confirmed or acting commissioners. Former IRS Commissioner Billy Long was dismissed shortly after being confirmed for the role, and Secretary Bessent has since stepped in.
That turnover has coincided with a so far turbulent year at the tax agency, including a series of layoffs, recent efforts at rehirings, budget cuts, and legal challenges, all while rolling out major tax reforms included in the 2025 Trump megabill.
Meanwhile, legal disputes over data sharing with agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continue to raise concerns about taxpayer privacy and the limits of interagency cooperation.
No more paper checks
If that weren’t enough to navigate, there’s the Treasury’s decision to end paper checks. This phase-out, which began Sept. 30, means all federal payments, including Social Security benefit checks and IRS tax refunds, will soon be issued electronically.
- For Social Security beneficiaries, especially older adults, this can expedite payments and reduce the risk of lost or stolen checks.
- But it could also create challenges for those without bank accounts or reliable internet access.
On the tax side, electronic payments could mean lower processing and mailing costs. However, the transition will need to support taxpayers who face challenges adapting or who lack digital access.
Implications for taxpayers and SS beneficiaries
Supporters cite Bisignano’s private-sector experience, which they suggest could help accelerate modernization efforts at the IRS and SSA.
However, others note risks associated with such an expanded role. For example, with one leader overseeing two massive agencies, it might be more difficult to maintain accountability and manage distinct priorities. Additionally, it seems that the role won’t require U.S. Senate confirmation.
Richard Neal (D-Mass), ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, expressed concern about the Trump administration "inventing positions out of thin air."
“Putting Commissioner Bisignano in charge of the IRS while he simultaneously oversees a chaotic and destructive operation at Social Security makes it clear that in Trump’s Washington, loyalty is rewarded, and competence is irrelevant,” Neal said in an Oct. 6 release.
Bottom line? For many, the effectiveness of these agencies is crucial to financial well-being. For example, the ability to receive timely tax refunds and navigate new tax law changes, many of which take effect in 2025, largely depends on stable and focused IRS leadership.
How effectively will this new CEO balance complex responsibilities at both agencies, like stabilizing workforces, managing modernization, and enhancing systems and services?
Stay tuned. Only time will tell.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
