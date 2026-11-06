Ask the Tax Editor, November 6: Questions on EV Chargers, Online Sports Betting

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Q1. Can you still get a tax credit for an EV charger?
Question: I just bought a Tesla, and I am planning on installing an electric vehicle charger in my home so I can charge my vehicle. Can I get a federal tax credit for installing the charger?
Joy Taylor: No. The EV tax credit expired on June 30, 2026. That means you had to buy the charger and install it in your home by June 30. The federal tax credit is equal to 30% of the cost of equipment and installation of an EV charger or $1,000, whichever is smaller.
Q2. What's the IRS's mileage rate?
Question: What is the IRS's standard mileage rate for business driving for 2026?
Joy Taylor: - From January through June 2026, the IRS's standard mileage allowance for business vehicle usage is 72.5 cents per mile. - From July through December of this year, the rate is 76 cents per mile for business driving.
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Question: I participate in online sports betting, specifically fantasy football. Are my winnings taxable?
Joy Taylor: Yes. Winnings from online sports betting are taxable as gambling income. This is true whether you are playing in fantasy sports leagues, in which cash prizes are based on the performance of professional athletes, or you are betting on the outcome of a particular event, such as the Super Bowl or a basketball game.
You report winnings on Schedule 1 of Form 1040. If you itemize on Schedule A, you can deduct gambling losses, but the write-off is limited to the lesser of (1) 90% of the losses or (2) the winnings from gambling.
Some gamblers can file Schedule C if their gambling activity is extensive enough to rise to the level of a trade or business, but this can be a tough hill to climb.
We have already received many questions from readers on topics related to tax changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill, retirement accounts and more. We will continue to answer these in future Ask the Editor roundups. So keep those questions coming!
Disclaimer
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our editors and experts in this Q&A series are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not, and is not intended to, constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial or tax advisor regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.