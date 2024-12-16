Three Ways to Help Create Financial Stability for a Widow
Loss of a spouse often leads to financial insecurity in retirement. These strategies can help ensure financial stability for the surviving spouse.
As you prepare for retirement, you’re likely focused on how you and your spouse will cross items off your bucket list, making many precious memories. You’re not likely to plan on losing your spouse; however, more than 50% of women and 25% of men are widowed by age 75.
As you age, the reality that one partner will pass before the other is inevitable. Typically, because women live longer than men and men are older than women at the time of a marriage, men are more likely to die first, leaving their wives facing an uncertain financial future. Women also earn less money than men and are more likely to take breaks from their careers for caregiving, meaning they have less in overall earnings and less in retirement savings.
Loss of a spouse is correlated with increased financial insecurity in retirement. Research reveals that an average widow’s income drops by 35% after her husband passes away. In fact, more than half of widows surveyed report a lack of planning prior to the death of their spouse that led to financial anxiety and a financial burden following bereavement. Widows also face higher taxes, as they must file as single in the year after they are widowed and also have fewer deductions.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Fortunately, intentional financial planning can position you and your spouse to avoid this dire situation. In this article, we’ll explore some strategies to help create financial stability for a surviving spouse.
Strategy No. 1: Delay Social Security
When a spouse dies, the surviving spouse receives the larger Social Security benefit based on the benefits of the two spouses. Typically, the husband has the larger benefit.
To help ensure this benefit is as large as possible for a surviving widow, the husband should delay claiming Social Security for as long as possible. At age 70, beneficiaries receive the largest benefit possible, so waiting until that date is beneficial for the surviving spouse.
Each year that Social Security is delayed results in an 8% increase. For example, if your monthly benefit at the full retirement age of 67 in 2027 will be $3,413 (accounting for inflation), waiting until age 70 in 2030 will increase that benefit by $1,310 a month to $4,723 (accounting for inflation). The additional income that the waiting period generates is likely to make a big difference in the living standards of your surviving spouse, should you die first.
Strategy No. 2: Leverage step-up in basis
When a spouse dies, the surviving spouse benefits from what is known as step-up in basis. That means that any real estate or stocks, bonds or other securities held outside of a retirement account will have their cost basis stepped up to the value of that specific security on the date of the spouse’s death.
For example, if you and your spouse bought a home for $300,000 in 1995 and the home had appreciated to $800,000 by the date of your spouse’s death, the new tax basis for your home would be $800,000 instead of $300,000. That means that if you wanted to sell your house after your spouse’s death and downsize, your tax bill would be much lower, if not non-existent. Selling that primary home within two years of a spouse’s death means that you can exclude up to $500,000 of capital gains, which is potentially very useful in an era of rising home prices.
In addition, your stocks, bonds and any other securities held outside retirement accounts receive this step-up in basis. This can be useful if you have expenses that you need cash for in the wake of your bereavement, because you could sell stocks or bonds without incurring capital gains taxes.
Strategy No. 3: Avoid IRMAA
The income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA) is a monthly Medicare premium surcharge that higher-income widows may get caught up in. That’s because in the year after a spouse’s death, widows must file their taxes as single. Even if your income declines at the death of a spouse, you lose many benefits from the tax status of married filing jointly.
If you need to take higher traditional IRA distributions to maintain your lifestyle, such distributions may increase your vulnerability to IRMAA and higher Medicare payments. Don’t think it can’t happen to you; in 2025, 8 million Americans are expected to pay higher Medicare premiums due to IRMAA.
To avoid IRMAA, you can convert traditional IRAs into Roths before your spouse dies. Roth conversions reduce the amount of required minimum distributions (RMDs) you are required to take because they are tax-free at distribution; however, you must pay tax upon conversion. In the year that your spouse dies, you can take advantage of being in married filing jointly tax status by engaging in conversions to reduce your RMDs going forward.
Preparing for the inevitable
While the death of a spouse in retirement is all but inevitable, financial hardship in widowhood is not preordained. By taking these three steps before and after the death of a spouse, you can help to gain financial stability.
Related Content
- Don’t Let the 'Widow's Penalty' Blindside You: How to Prepare
- Five Financial Changes That Happen When Your Spouse Dies
- Social Security for Widowed Parents Falls Far Short of Need
- How to Qualify for Social Security Spousal and Survivor Benefits
- Six Ways to Prepare for Widowhood and Protect the Surviving Spouse
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nick has been in the financial services industry for over 20 years. His passion for the industry was weighed primarily in the ability to work directly with families and businesses in a way that would truly impact their lives and the generations that follow them. After working across several major companies throughout his career, Nick decided to build his own firm to fully realize his vision for a business model that would arm clients with the knowledge and tools to plan for their tomorrow.
-
-
How to Embrace Personal Growth After a Gray Divorce
Divorce at any age is a traumatic event, and resetting psychologically, especially after a late-in-life divorce, is more important than ever.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Universal Savings Accounts Are Like Roth IRAs, But With a Twist
The Tax Letter Republican lawmakers and conservative think tanks are proposing a new type of tax-advantaged savings account. Think Roth IRAs, but not just for retirement.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
How to Embrace Personal Growth After a Gray Divorce
Divorce at any age is a traumatic event, and resetting psychologically, especially after a late-in-life divorce, is more important than ever.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
An End-of-Year Investing Checklist
December is a great time to get your portfolios in order. Investors can follow this checklist to assess what changes they may or may not need to make.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Year-End RMDs: Should You Invest, Spend or Donate Them?
Here are 10 ways to use year-end RMDs strategically. The deadline for taking Required Minimum Distributions is December 31. And yes, shopping might be in order.
By Adam Shell Published
-
Three 'Yellowstone' Estate Planning Lessons
We can learn a lot from John Dutton's estate planning mistakes. Here are just a few that relate to families in general and family businesses in particular.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
Claim It Early or Delay? When to Start Taking Social Security
Timing is everything when it comes to starting Social Security. Here are the top reasons why people choose to delay or take it early, according to one expert.
By Matt Johnson, CPA, NSSA Published
-
What's Keeping You From Investing? (And How to Overcome It)
There are lots of reasons folks haven't started investing in the stock market. Here, we look at five common obstacles and how they can be conquered.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
How to Invest Your Holiday Cash
Spending money to make money is a concept we can all get behind. Here's how to invest your holiday cash.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
One Simple Tip for Planning the Three Stages of Retirement
Dreading the idea of retirement? This planning technique for the 'go-go, slow-go and no-go years' can lessen the worry and help you save efficiently.
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published