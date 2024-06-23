The End of Retirement as We Know It

Baby Boomers face a retirement like no generation before them, and rather than being the 'beginning of the end,' it's the beginning of a new life phase.

A road sign says "New Chapter Ahead," set against a pretty sunset.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richard J. Leider
By
published

As the largest cohort of Baby Boomers start turning 65 this year, a point when most people traditionally stop working for a living, they will experience “a retirement” unlike any other generation.

For starters, they will be happier than previous generations of retirees, and rather than sit on a porch gazing at sunsets and looking backward, they want to do more, according to researchers. They will also live longer and have more energy thanks to advances in medicine, technology and living healthier. Significantly more people say they will work into their 70s than any prior generation. While many will struggle financially to live comfortably throughout their retirement, no generation has retired with as much money saved as the Boomers.

