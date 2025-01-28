What the Federal Grants Pause Means for Social Security and Medicare

Retirees can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now. While the White House budget office has ordered a pause on all federal grants and loans effective at 5:00 p.m. today, it took Social Security and Medicare off the list. That should be welcome news to the 51 million people who collect a monthly Social Security check or the more than 67 million Americans on Medicare.

Of the close to $10 trillion spent by the Federal government, over 30%, or $3 trillion, went to Federal financial assistance, such as grants and loans, according to a memorandum from Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

“Financial assistance should be dedicated to advancing Administration priorities, focusing taxpayer dollars to advance a stronger and safer America, eliminating the financial burden of inflation for citizens, unleashing American energy and manufacturing, ending ‘wokeness’ and the weaponization of government, promoting efficiency in government, and Making America Healthy Again,” wrote Vaeth.

Vaeth said that taxpayer dollars should not be used for programs that do not "improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve" or are ideological in nature.

Vaeth said the pause would give the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best use of the funding in line with the laws and President Trump’s priorities. In a footnote, Vaeth said, “Nothing in this memo should be construed to impact Medicare or Social Security benefits.”

Social Security and Medicare safe for now

It’s unclear what impact this spending pause will have on many Federal financial assistance programs. Still, Democrats said it could impact disaster relief, aid to the nation’s seniors and school lunch programs, among many other programs.

By February 10, all agencies must submit detailed information to the OMB on any of the programs, projects and activities subject to the pause. Any funding not aligned with President Trump’s executive orders and agenda could be on the chopping block. The memo did make clear that in addition to Social Security and Medicare, the pause does not include assistance provided directly to individuals.

In a letter to Vaeth Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Patty Murray and House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro raised the alarm on what they called President Trump’s unlawful executive orders and the new memoranda issued by OMB directing agencies to withhold vast swaths of approved federal funding.

“As leaders of the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations, we write with extreme alarm about the Administration’s efforts to undermine Congress’s power of the purse, threaten our national security, and deny resources for states, localities, American families, and businesses,” wrote the Senators. “The scope of what you are ordering is breathtaking, unprecedented, and will have devastating consequences across the country. We write today to urge you in the strongest possible terms to uphold the law and the Constitution and ensure all federal resources are delivered in accordance with the law.”

Bottom line

Since President Trump began his second term he has signed a flurry of executive orders to better align the government with his vision for America. So far Social Security and Medicare has been untouchable, which is good news for retirees relying on these important benefits.