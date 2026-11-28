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You’ve seen the concept pitched in an email, flyer, ad or over a free steak dinner: Convert your savings to a Roth Individual Retirement Account and save a fortune in future taxes. It’s a compelling idea.
"Sales reps make Roth conversions sound like the best thing since sliced bread," says Steve Azoury, a retirement planner in Troy, Mich. "You’ll never pay taxes on your investments again, which is great, but they need to finish that sentence."
A Roth conversion transfers money and investments from a traditional IRA or 401(k), where withdrawals are taxed as income, to a Roth IRA, where qualified withdrawals are tax-free, including future investment gains.
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The tradeoff is that you owe income tax on the entire pre-tax amount converted over the year of the transaction. That sizable one-time tax hit might not only push someone into a higher bracket, but it could also lead to other problems like lost credits and deductions, Medicare premium surcharges and the additional Net Investment Income Tax.
"Where people run into problems is when the timing and amount converted don’t make sense," says David Talley, a certified financial planner and federally licensed tax practitioner in Johnson City, Tenn.
That's what makes Roth conversions so tricky. A strategy that works beautifully for one retiree could be an expensive mistake for another. And figuring out whether this approach makes sense for you means weighing a series of financial trade-offs.
Inexperienced advisers muddy the decision
What makes the situation even more challenging is that Roth conversions are often promoted by financial advisers without the proper training, says Talley.
Roth conversions can also be a lucrative way for advisers to attract more business. While there usually isn't an upfront fee for completing a conversion, an adviser who takes over managing your portfolio afterward may charge around 1% per year of the amount managed, or roughly $10,000 annually on a $1 million portfolio. Advisers could also use Roth conversions as an opportunity to sell other financial products that generate commissions, such as annuities.
Baby boomers have an average traditional IRA balance of $708,737, according to data from Empower, which translated into a multi-trillion-dollar marketing opportunity for Roth conversions.
That's why it's so important to sort through the noise and determine whether this strategy truly leads to a better deal for you and your loved ones. Here's a balanced look, including the details those ads don't tell you.
How a Roth conversion works
Making the conversion. A Roth conversion itself is simple. First, you need a Roth IRA, either an existing account or a new one you open with your broker or another financial institution. The account can be empty to start. There's no age restriction on making a Roth conversion. You can do so while working or after you've retired.
"It's a one-page form with us. You can keep the same investments and only change the tax treatment," says Azoury. Once the paperwork is complete, your savings move into the Roth IRA, where you continue investing and managing the portfolio.
Any conversions must be completed by the end of the calendar year to count, so by Dec. 31, 2027, for a 2027 conversion.
Covering the taxes. At the start of the following year, your broker will send you a Form 1099-R showing the value of the investments and cash converted over, which counts as taxable income to report on your returns. You'll owe income tax on the converted amount, even if you didn't sell any investments or withdraw any money.
Ideally, you should have enough cash outside your retirement accounts to pay the tax bill, says Jim Swiech, a CPA in Lockport, N.Y. Otherwise, you could have taxes withheld from the conversion itself, leaving less money invested in the Roth IRA for future tax-free growth. If you're younger than 59½, the 10% early withdrawal penalty will apply.
There's no minimum or maximum limit on the amount you convert. But moving an entire account at once could create an enormous tax bill.
Alternatively, you could set up a partial conversion — like splitting a $500,000 account into $50,000 transactions over a decade. "It takes foresight, but helps spread the tax burden," says Jeffrey Goodrich, a wealth manager and professor in UCLA's Financial Management Program.
Accessing your Roth IRA funds. After a conversion, you can withdraw the converted funds tax-free at any time if you're at least 59½. However, to withdraw future investment gains tax-free, you must wait at least five years from your first contribution or conversion into a Roth IRA. Otherwise, you'll owe income tax. That five-year window includes any time before the conversion, so if you already owned a Roth IRA, you have a head start.
If you're younger than 59½, withdrawing converted funds within five years generally triggers a 10% early-withdrawal penalty on top of the taxes you already paid. After five years, you can withdraw those converted funds without the penalty, but any investment gains will remain subject to income tax and the 10% penalty until you reach age 59 ½.
Those withdrawal restrictions don't tend to be a problem, notes Swiech. "Most people want to spend down their taxable accounts first anyway, saving the tax-free Roth growth as long as possible."
Advantages of a Roth conversion
Even though Roth conversions are heavily marketed, that doesn't mean they are a bad strategy. When the timing and tax impact work in your favor, a conversion can offer several valuable benefits.
Creates future tax-free investment growth withdrawals. After you convert to a Roth IRA, your investments can grow without generating any future taxes. Qualified Roth IRA withdrawals are also tax-free, giving you great planning flexibility. You can balance Roth and traditional account withdrawals to manage your bracket throughout retirement.
That flexibility is especially valuable for large one-time expenses, such as buying a boat or renovating your home, where covering everything with traditional withdrawals can lead to a sizable tax bill.
Locks in current tax rates on retirement balances. Congress could hike today's low tax rates in the future. A Roth conversion allows you to pay taxes at today's known rates rather than gamble on what they could be down the road.
Reduces required minimum distributions. Tax-deferred retirement accounts require you to start taking annual withdrawals at age 73, or 75 if you were born in 1960 or later. The amount is based on your account balance and age.
By converting some of your retirement savings before RMDs begin, you reduce the size of those mandatory withdrawals. Roth IRAs have no RMDs during your lifetime, so your investments can keep growing tax-free for as long as you'd like without forced withdrawals.
Note that your annual RMDs cannot be converted to a Roth IRA. You can still make conversions after RMDs begin, but you must take your required distribution out first, then convert any retirement funds beyond that.
Protects a surviving spouse against a rate hike. Married couples benefit from wider income tax brackets and higher Medicare surcharge thresholds. In 2026, for example, Medicare surcharges begin when income exceeds $109,000 for individuals, versus $218,000 for married couples filing jointly.
When one spouse dies, the survivor switches to the narrower single tax brackets after that year. They would potentially face higher taxes and Medicare premiums, especially if they have large required minimum distributions (RMDs). "It really feels like a penalty for couples who saved diligently and watched their accounts grow," says Talley.
By converting retirement savings while both spouses are alive, couples can build a tax-free income reserve that helps the survivor avoid those higher costs.
Creates a tax-free inheritance for loved ones. Under the SECURE Act, most non-spouse beneficiaries must withdraw inherited retirement accounts in full within 10 years, rather than stretching withdrawals over their lifetimes as they could in the past.
If you leave behind a traditional IRA or 401(k), your heirs must pay income taxes on those withdrawals. That could push them into higher tax brackets, reduce their children's eligibility for college financial aid and create other unexpected tax complications. By converting at a lower rate than your heirs would face, you can pay those taxes for them at a discount.
Disadvantages of a Roth conversion
While Roth conversions can create appealing tax breaks for the future, you also need to weigh the drawbacks, notably the immediate financial costs.
Leads to more taxes today. The main downside to a Roth conversion is also the most obvious one: You're paying taxes on every dollar transferred. Large conversions can quickly push you into higher tax brackets, potentially leaving you with less lifetime wealth even after accounting for the Roth's future tax-free growth.
While Roth conversion sales pitches often warn that future tax rates could be higher, that's far from guaranteed. Azoury, the retirement planner in Michigan, notes that financial advisers have been making this prediction for years, yet federal income tax rates remain relatively low.
Medicare surcharges are a particular headache. In 2026, a single retiree whose modified adjusted gross income rises from $100,000 to just over $137,000 would see their Medicare Part B premiums increase by $2,435 a year, plus higher Part D costs for prescription drugs.
Unlike income tax brackets, where only the dollars above each limit face a higher rate, IRMAA thresholds operate like a cliff. Exceed one by even a dollar, and you'll owe the full premium surcharge for that threshold.
There's also a delayed effect. Medicare calculates these surcharges using income from two years earlier. That means a conversion in 2026 could lead to higher premiums in 2028, long after you've paid the original tax bill.
Opportunity cost of the transaction. The money you spend on conversion taxes is money you no longer have available to spend or invest. If you pay the bill from your retirement account, you'll have less invested for future growth. If you pay from outside savings, you deplete cash reserves you might need for emergencies or other expenses.
There's a psychological hurdle, too. Even people who understand the potential benefits of conversions may feel uncomfortable seeing their portfolio's face value shrink. Goodrich, the financial professor at UCLA, acknowledges that he’s been reluctant to convert his own IRA because he isn't eager to pay the taxes.
Loss of workplace retirement plan benefits. Moving savings from a former employer's 401(k) into a Roth IRA means losing access to the plan's investment options. Watch out if the plan has especially low fund fees from institutional pricing that you wouldn’t qualify for as an individual.
Another consideration is creditor protection. Workplace retirement plans generally offer stronger protection against lawsuits and bankruptcy than IRAs, where the rules vary by state.
There’s no do-over if the timing doesn’t work out. Once you make a conversion, you're agreeing to pay taxes on the value of your investments on the date of the transaction. You can't reverse that decision if markets tumble afterward, leaving you with a tax bill based on assets now worth considerably less.
Deciding if a Roth conversion is for you
Whether a Roth conversion makes sense depends heavily on your personal situation. These factors and trade-offs can give you a sense of whether the strategy could be worth looking into.
Current versus expected future tax rates. One of the most important considerations is whether you can pay taxes today at a lower rate than you would when you withdraw the money in the future.
For instance, if you're still working and in your peak earning years, it typically makes sense to wait. The years immediately after retirement, before RMDs begin, can offer an attractive window to convert when your other taxable income is low, says Azoury.
Total retirement savings and net worth. Roth conversions can be especially valuable for retirees with $500,000 to $5 million in retirement savings, says Talley. They're in a range where proper planning can reduce their overall lifetime tax bill.
Those with smaller balances face relatively modest RMDs that are less likely to push them into higher tax brackets. At the other extreme, retirees with enormous tax-deferred balances may already be in such high tax brackets that converting would offer little opportunity for savings.
Goals for the money. Think about how you plan to spend your retirement savings. If you're setting aside money for future healthcare or long-term care expenses, you can deduct qualifying medical expenses exceeding 7.5% of your adjusted gross income if you itemize. That deduction could help offset the taxes on traditional IRA withdrawals, making a conversion less worthwhile, says Swiech, the CPA in New York.
For inheritances, consider who will receive the money. Charities can receive traditional retirement accounts without owing income tax, so converting those assets first would leave less for your favorite causes. In addition, if you don't need the money from your RMDs, you can send those funds directly to eligible charities without owing income tax on the distributions.
Available liquid assets. A Roth conversion is more attractive if you have enough cash or taxable investments outside your retirement accounts to cover the upfront tax bill.
Vanguard research found that using those assets to pay for a conversion can make the strategy worthwhile even when your future income tax rate is lower than today's. That's because you're moving money from a brokerage account, where earnings and capital gains are taxed each year, into a Roth for tax-free growth, a double benefit.
Traditional retirement accounts already let you delay taxes on investments, so using those funds to pay the bill is less beneficial. In that case, a conversion generally makes sense only if today's rate is lower than what you'd pay on future withdrawals.
Market conditions. A market downturn can create an opportunity to convert investments at temporarily depressed values, reducing the immediate tax bill. If those investments bounce back, the gains would be tax-free inside the Roth.
Before moving forward, you can run the numbers using a free online calculator to estimate the upfront tax bill and compare the potential long-term impact on your retirement savings. For example, Schwab offers a good Roth conversion calculator.
A qualified professional should be willing to walk you through this calculation in detail rather than pitch a one-size-fits-all solution. "I'm not anti-adviser when it comes to conversions," says Swiech. "I'm anti-answer before analysis."
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that's right on the money.
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David is a financial freelance writer based out of Delaware. He specializes in making investing, insurance and retirement planning understandable. He has been published in Kiplinger, Forbes and U.S. News, and also writes for clients like American Express, LendingTree and Prudential. He is currently Treasurer for the Financial Writers Society.
Before becoming a writer, David was an insurance salesman and registered representative for New York Life. During that time, he passed both the Series 6 and CFP exams. David graduated from McGill University with degrees in Economics and Finance where he was also captain of the varsity tennis team.