Four Roth IRA Pitfalls Your Adviser May Not Tell You About
You may not be bound for Mordor, but Roth IRA pitfalls could upend your retirement if you're unaware of them.
There's a reason financial experts have long touted Roth IRAs as an optimal savings tool. Roth IRAs offer a number of key benefits that traditional retirement plans can't match.
Your financial adviser may remind you that traditional IRAs provide a tax break on funds contributed, and earnings get to grow on a tax-deferred basis. However, when it comes time to withdraw those funds, retirees are then dealt the blow of taxes on withdrawals.
Worse yet, traditional IRAs eventually require savers to draw down their funds in the form of required minimum distributions (RMDs). Those not only result in a loss of tax-deferred gains but also create what could be a substantial tax liability.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Roth IRAs, on the other hand, do not offer a tax break on contributions. Instead, they offer tax-free gains and withdrawals, both of which could be invaluable to Americans who wind up in a higher tax bracket than expected later in life.
Furthermore, Roth IRAs don’t impose RMDs, which means savers can enjoy tax-free gains in their portfolios indefinitely. For this reason, Roth IRAs can also function as estate-planning mechanisms, allowing savers who don’t need all their money in retirement to leave a legacy behind to their heirs — and a tax-advantaged one at that.
But there’s a dark side to Roth IRAs that isn’t talked about as much. And it’s important to understand the pitfalls.
1. Higher earners are barred from direct contributions
There are no income limits associated with traditional IRA contributions. Not so with Roth IRAs. Higher earners commonly hit a snag by not being able to fund a Roth IRA directly.
The income thresholds at which contributions are barred change annually. In 2025, direct Roth contributions are off the table for single tax filers earning $165,000 or more, or married couples filing jointly earning $246,000 or more.
Of course, there may come a time when Roth IRA income limits are lifted. The country is deep in the throes of a retirement savings crisis, according to Aaron Tallen, VP, Head of Distribution Ops & 401k Defined Contributions at Security Benefit. So lawmakers may opt to change the rules to incentivize people to save for retirement.
For now, Tallen says, “People need to realize they can take advantage of conversions.” But that introduces a world of complication, as Roth conversions done in one fell swoop could have serious tax implications.
2. There's still uncertainty around taxes
Some financial experts say that we’re in a period of historically low tax rates. But ultimately, we don’t know what the future holds for tax rates. And that’s another potential pitfall of Roth IRAs.
The nice thing about Roth IRAs is that they offer protection against future increases. But Tallen warns that it’s not a given that you’ll be in a higher tax bracket in retirement than you are today.
"There's the uncertainty of ‘I know where my tax bracket is today, but I have no idea what my tax obligation will be in the future,’" he says. Tax code changes and life circumstances could make it so that the time to optimize tax breaks on retirement savings is during your working years, not retirement, making a Roth IRA a less optimal choice.
3. It's almost too easy to take an early withdrawal
Since Roth IRAs don’t give you a tax break on contributions, you’re free to withdraw your principal contributions at any time without a penalty. That might seem like a great thing, since it gives you flexibility. But Terry Parham, Co-Founder, Financial Planner, CFO, and CCO at Innovative Wealth Building, says it’s not.
"It's a less effective forced savings," he explains. And that worries him, because if Roth IRA savers don’t have early withdrawal penalties to worry about, they might raid their accounts ahead of retirement and get stuck with a shortfall later on.
4. You need tax diversification to take advantage of IRS benefits
While Parham is a fan of Roth IRAs, he feels that having 100% of one’s money in a Roth account is not a great thing.
"Tax diversification is the name of the game," he says. “You should have some level of pre-tax assets [in retirement] to get certain tax benefits.”
For example, Parham says, it’s not unusual for well-off individuals to want to donate to charity during retirement. But people in that boat can potentially benefit more from traditional IRAs than Roth IRAs. That way, they get the up-front tax break on the money they put in plus the tax break on qualified charitable donations (QCDs) once RMDs come into play.
“There's no tax break for doing a QCD from a Roth IRA,” Parham explains. “So you're better off getting the tax break on the traditional IRA and then doing a QCD.”
Parham also notes that we don’t know what tax breaks may be coming down the pike. “It could be that there’s a new non-refundable tax credit the IRS makes available,” he says. “If you don't have enough income, you don't get the credit.”
For this reason, Parham warns against going all-on on Roth IRAs. Having some taxable retirement income isn’t a bad thing, he insists.
Read More
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Maurie Backman is a freelance contributor to Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience writing about financial topics, including retirement, investing, Social Security, and real estate. She has written for USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, and Bankrate. She studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University and merged the two disciplines to help empower consumers to make smart financial planning decisions.
-
-
Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime: Which One Is the Better Deal?
Walmart+ and Amazon Prime both promise free shipping, exclusive deals, and a suite of add-on services. But which one should you get, if any?
By Rachael Green Published
-
This Underused IRA Option Offers Tax Benefits and Income Security
Looking to avoid running out of money in retirement? Consider longevity protection provided by a QLAC as a component of your retirement income plan.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
This Underused IRA Option Offers Tax Benefits and Income Security
Looking to avoid running out of money in retirement? Consider longevity protection provided by a QLAC as a component of your retirement income plan.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Social Security New Rule: Overpayments Must Be Paid Back 100%. Why It Matters
As of March 27, the SSA will require beneficiaries who have been accidentally overpaid to repay 100% of the money, reversing a previous policy that allowed for only 10% recoupment.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Medicare and Medicaid Employees Offered New Buyouts: What You Need to Know
Federal HHS workers who inspect food, research diseases and administer Medicare and Medicaid are offered $25,000 buyouts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Is a Portable Retirement Plan and Should You Have One?
Portable Retirement Plans allow employees to take their retirement savings with them when they change jobs without losing their accumulated savings.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Financial Pitfalls to Avoid in Your 30s, 40s and 50s
As you pass through each decade of working life and build wealth for retirement, watch out for the financial traps that can hinder your progress.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Where to Retire: Living in Brazil Is More Than Carnival, Coffee and Copacabana
Living in Brazil offers affordability, magical rainforests, and a lively beach vibe. It is a great retirement landing spot — but do your homework first.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Retiring Without Heirs: Four Options For Your Estate
Just because you don’t anyone to leave your money to doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan for what happens to your estate when you die.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Five Key Retirement Challenges (and How to Face Them Head On)
Life will inevitably throw challenges at you as you get older. But making a flexible retirement plan — and monitoring it regularly — can help you overcome them.
By Walt West Published