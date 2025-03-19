Retirement Savings on Track? How Much You Should Have by 55 and 60

It’s retirement savings crunch time. If you are in your mid-50s or early 60s, retirement may be on the horizon and on your mind.

After all, you've likely been in the workforce for years and have at least been thinking about what kind of retirement will make you happy. You may dream of traveling the world, pursuing a hobby and spending more time with family. Either way, at this age, preparation is a must.

During your mid-50s and early 60s, step one is developing a retirement plan if you don’t have one and refining your plan if you already have one, says Sharon Carson, executive director of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Retirement savings planning

As you develop your plan, you must establish your ideal retirement age. Will you throw in the towel at 62 as soon as you can collect Social Security, wait until your full retirement age (67 for people born on or after 1960) to collect all your benefits or delay taking Social Security until you are 70 to get 30% more? If you are married, will you retire at the same time as your spouse? Do you plan to transition to a new career?

It's also a good time to assess your spending needs and determine how much you’ll need in retirement. If the idea of doing a detailed budget stresses you out, Carson says you should have a general idea of how much money is coming in and going out and determine which expenses may be variable and which are fixed.

The variable column could include travel, emergencies, house repairs, health care bills not covered by insurance and new vehicles. Fixed expenses may include rent or mortgage payments, utilities, health insurance, transportation and taxes.

After that, think about what expenses may go up or down once you retire to get an idea of how much you’ll need. It’s also a good idea to start thinking about where you plan to live out your retirement years, whether aging in place, downsizing or moving to a more expensive location.

The mid-50s to early 60s is also the time to plan for your debt if you have any. Work on paying down any high-interest-rate credit cards or loans and consider whether you will pay off your mortgage before you exit the workforce. If you want to lower your bills in retirement and are saving enough, that may be a smart move, especially if you have a high mortgage rate.

If your cash reserves are low and you have a low mortgage rate, keeping it while you save more may make more sense. This is where a trusted financial adviser comes in. And don’t forget your will and estate plan. You should have one at this point, but if you don’t, Carson says to get on with it!

“When you retire can have a big impact on your financial outcome,” says Carson. “What would your plan look like if you retired a few years earlier or later?”

Are you on track with your retirement savings?

To determine if you are on track, JPMorgan has put together a guide of how much adults should have saved based on age and income. Previously we looked at adults in their early 50s. This time we are highlighting those in their mid 50s to early 60s.

The Wall Street bank’s model assumes a 5% annual gross savings rate, a pre-retirement portfolio of 60% equities and 40% bonds, a post-retirement portfolio of 40% stocks and 60% bonds, an inflation rate of 2.4%, a retirement age of 65 and 35 years in retirement.

Keep in mind that these amounts are a general guide. Everyone’s financial situation is different, and some may need more or less in retirement.

See how you stack up below:

Age: 55

Income: $80,000

How much should you have saved: $420,000

Age: 55

Income: $100,000

How much should you have saved: $565,000

Age: 55

Income: $150,000

How much should you have saved: $805,000

Age: 55

Income: $200,000

How much should you have saved: $1.025 million

Age: 55

Income: $250,000

How much should you have saved: $1.295 million

Age: 55

Income: $300,000

How much should you have saved: $1.69 million

Age: 60

Income: $80,000

How much should you have saved: $520,000

Age: 60

Income: $100,000

How much should you have saved: $725,000

Age: 60

Income: $150,000

How much should you have saved: $1.045 million

Age: 60

Income: $200,000

How much should you have saved: $1.33 million

Age: 60

Income: $250,000

How much should you have saved: $1.68 million

Age: 60

Income: $300,000

How much should you have saved: $2.18 million

Think you have a shortfall, here’s what you can do

If you are feeling short based on JPMorgan’s numbers don’t despair. You still have time to make moves to shore up your retirement nest egg. There are catch-up contributions that let people 50 and older save an additional $7,500 in their 401(k)s and $1,00 in their IRA’s for 2025.

If you have a financial adviser he or she can help you refine your savings strategy to amp it up in the waning years of your career. “Beware of trying to make up for lost ground by very aggressive investing, as that could expose you to sequence-of-return risk,” cautions Carson. That occurs when poor investment returns early in retirement negatively impact your retirement savings over the long run.

At the end of the day don’t beat yourself up if you are feeling like you need to do more. You can always downsize, work longer or curb your expenses to make your retirement work!