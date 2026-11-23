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Dear Wealth Wise: I'm 52, and my husband is 54. We make about $200K a year, but we have two kids in college and one is only a freshman. We still have a mortgage, live in a high-tax area, and can't move because my 80-something parents are 15 minutes away and need us. We have about $750K saved for retirement, no pensions.
My parents live on Social Security plus my dad's small pension. I'm an only child and help support them. I buy groceries and don't ask for money, and my parents don't even realize we're paying some of their bills. The last time a plumber came, it cost $480. We paid him and told my parents it was $125.
I'm not counting on an inheritance, especially if they need a nursing home, which they might eventually. Their paid-off house is probably worth $500K, and their savings are minimal.
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My husband and I probably provide more than $10K a year in support, which we could use for our own savings and to help pay for college. We don't want our parents to stress. But we're stressed. — Sandwiched Gen X
Dear Sandwiched Gen X: When you're an only child, it's not unusual for the burden of caring for a parent to fall on you. It's also common to spend money in the course of caring for older parents.
AARP reports that family caregivers spend $11,508 a year on average. And while you and your spouse may be covering general living costs more than medical bills, it's clear you're spending money on your parents that you can't easily spare. That's true even though your $750K in retirement savings is well ahead of typical Gen X balances — for context, the average Gen X 401(k) is $240,700, and the average Gen X IRA is $134,894.
A $200,000 salary may seem generous on paper. But add in double college tuition and your own costs, and it's easy to see why you feel stretched thin and can't boost retirement savings as much as you'd like. Here's what a couple of financial experts suggest doing to ease your burden while ensuring that your parents are taken care of.
Talk about the financial side openly
It's noble to shield your parents from the true cost of their bills to spare them worry. But Ryan Skinner, president and founder of Apex Retirement Services, says you're not doing yourself or them any favors.
"The first step is to have an honest conversation about the parents’ finances and the cost of the help they need," he says. "If you quietly cover every expense without looking at the full picture, you may put your own retirement and your children’s future at risk."
Skinner says to start by listing your parents’ income, savings, debts, insurance, home expenses, and potential care needs. Then, look at what they can reasonably contribute toward their own support and what help you can sustainably provide.
"Using their resources for their care may be part of the plan, but it should be based on a clear budget and sound advice — not assumptions about what a nursing home will cost or what assets may be protected," Skinner insists.
Steven Rogé, CFP, chief investment officer and CEO of R.W. Rogé & Company, agrees.
"You need to set limits on your support, and they should correspond with what you can afford," he says.
Your parents' home may be an asset to tap into
While your parents may only have limited cash resources, a $500,000 home is a substantial asset. Rogé says your parents could consider a reverse mortgage to help bridge any current income gaps.
"Reverse mortgage brokers offer a variety of options that allow your parents to age in place while maintaining the cash flow they need to supplement their Social Security and pension," he says.
Rogé says your parents could also explore a home equity line of credit (HELOC), which would give them a bucket of money to draw on when needed.
Of course, tapping home equity isn't always an optimal solution. Failing to make HELOC payments could put the home at risk of foreclosure. Moreover, qualifying for a HELOC on a fixed retirement income can be difficult due to lender income requirements, making it harder to access than a reverse mortgage.
Reverse mortgages, meanwhile, can come with a host of drawbacks, from high costs and fees to limited flexibility if the need to transition to assisted living or a nursing home arises. That's why these options need to be researched thoroughly.
Skinner also warns that while a paid-off home may be an important resource, "transferring it into a trust or changing ownership can have major consequences for Medicaid eligibility, taxes, control of the property, and future care options."
He suggests consulting an elder-law attorney for guidance on how to handle an asset like a paid-off home given the circumstances.
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Explore resources that may be available
Your parents are far from the only Americans whose retirement income falls short. The good news, says Rogé, is that there may be resources you can turn to.
"A good starting point is your parents' local Area Agency on Aging, which you can find on the federal Eldercare Locator website," he says. "It's free and connects seniors with a wide range of programs that help with home repair projects, transportation, meals, and more."
Rogé says community resources may also be available.
"Your local Rotary and Lions Clubs may also be able to help, or know where to find help," he says.
"These programs can help retirees with lower income pay Part B premiums and, in some cases, deductibles and copays," he explains. "Another resource is a program called Extra Help, which may be able to reduce Part D drug costs for those who qualify."
Keep in mind that Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help have strict income and cash-asset limits (though the asset test doesn't typically include a primary home).
If you're able to put in the time to research options, you may find you can reduce your parents' costs to the point where there's no longer a need to support them at the same level. But keeping that support hidden from them can't go on, Skinner says.
"You can love your parents and help them without taking on every expense alone," he insists. "The goal is to create a plan that gives your parents support while keeping your entire family financially stable."
Disclaimer
Not all questions submitted will be published, and some may be condensed and/or combined with other similar questions and answers, as required editorially. The answers provided by our writers and experts in this advice column are for general informational purposes only. While we take reasonable precautions to ensure we provide accurate answers to your questions, this information does not and is not intended to constitute independent financial, legal, or tax advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based on any information provided in this feature. You should consult with a financial adviser regarding any questions you may have in relation to the matters discussed in this article.
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Maurie Backman is a freelance contributor to Kiplinger. She has over a decade of experience writing about financial topics, including retirement, investing, Social Security, and real estate. She has written for USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, and Bankrate. She studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University and merged the two disciplines to help empower consumers to make smart financial planning decisions.