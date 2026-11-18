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As a practicing estate planning and elder law attorney for more than three decades, I can tell you that when one spouse suddenly needs nursing home care, the healthier spouse is often hit with three frightening, confusing, and overlapping messages almost simultaneously.
At that point, many families do exactly what they shouldn't: They begin writing large checks to the nursing home, liquidating investments, moving money around, giving assets to children, or taking the nursing home resident home because they believe they have no alternative.
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The most important thing a married couple can do at this point is simpler:
Before spending down assets and taking a spouse home because someone says they're being "discharged," consult an experienced elder law attorney who handles nursing home Medicaid planning.
There are two different issues involved here:
Where the spouse will live
Who will pay for the spouse's care
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Retaining experienced counsel is critical
The end of Medicare coverage doesn't mean the resident must leave the facility.
When Medicare-covered skilled nursing services are ending, a skilled nursing facility must provide a written Notice of Medicare Non-Coverage, which tells families when Medicare coverage is ending and when private pay will begin, and gives the family instructions for how to request an expedited appeal of this decision.
Many nursing homes will often verbally call this a notice of discharge, but this a notice about Medicare payment ending. It is not a legal discharge notice requiring the resident to leave the nursing home, and the written notice itself makes that clear.
But what a nursing home says often causes the healthier spouse to believe they're required to take their spouse home, which is not true.
Federal law provides significant protection against involuntary nursing home transfers and discharges. Under 42 U.S.C. § 1396r(c)(2)(A), a nursing facility "must permit each resident to remain in the facility and must not transfer or discharge the resident" unless one of six statutory grounds exists.
Those grounds include situations in which the resident's welfare cannot be met in the facility, the resident has improved sufficiently that nursing facility services are no longer needed, the health or safety of others is endangered, the resident has failed to pay after reasonable and appropriate notice, or the facility closes.
Federal law also requires advance written notice of an actual transfer or discharge, including the reason for the transfer or discharge and information regarding the resident's appeal rights.
Ordinarily, the notice must be provided at least 30 days in advance, subject to specified statutory exceptions.
That is very different from saying, "Medicare is no longer paying."
A financing problem vs a discharge problem
Medicare can stop paying for skilled care while the resident continues to need nursing home-level custodial care and remains in the same facility. At that point, the question becomes how the ongoing care will be paid for — privately, through long-term care insurance, or through Medicaid.
That is a financing problem. It is not a discharge problem.
Don't assume you must bring your loved one home, and don't assume that you must spend down your assets to get Medicaid.
The second major mistake occurs when the healthy spouse is told that the couple has "too much money for Medicaid."
That statement might be technically true at that moment, but it doesn't answer the important question: What lawful planning can be done before the Medicaid application is filed?
Medicaid has special rules for married couples that generally allow an experienced elder law attorney to help a family protect all their assets while still obtaining Medicaid. The Medicaid transfer-penalty statute expressly excludes certain transfers between spouses.
That does not mean a married couple can simply transfer everything to the healthy spouse and automatically qualify for Medicaid, because Medicaid looks at the assets of both spouses.
But it does mean that there are legal strategies in every state that can be implemented to protect the couple's assets in connection with obtaining Medicaid.
In other words, the idea that a married couple must spend almost everything they own before Medicaid can help is wrong. Likewise, the idea that a nursing home or anyone other than an experienced elder law attorney will tell you the accurate truth about Medicaid is often wrong.
About 97% of all nursing homes accept Medicaid, but many will tell families they don't. The only official source is the Nursing Home Compare tool.
An elder law attorney can help the family preserve its life savings instead of going broke.
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Decisions affect the healthy spouse for the rest of their life
When a medical crisis suddenly puts one spouse in a nursing home, families understandably focus on the immediate medical issues.
But the legal and financial decisions made during the next several days or weeks, ideally with the guidance of an experienced elder law attorney, can affect the healthy spouse for the rest of their life.
A couple might have spent decades accumulating a home, retirement accounts, investments, and savings. They should not begin dismantling that financial security merely because someone tells them, erroneously, that "Medicaid requires you to spend it down."
If the spouse needs nursing home care, the family shouldn't remove that spouse from the nursing home simply because Medicare stops paying for rehabilitation.
The two most important questions that must be answered before any financial decisions are made are:
Does my spouse have to leave the nursing home?
What can we legally protect before applying for Medicaid?
When one spouse suddenly needs long-term care, the immediate objective should not be to spend down the couple's assets.
It should be to protect the spouse who needs care, protect the spouse who remains at home, and understand the rules before making decisions that can't be undone.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Principal Attorney, Farr Law Firm, P.C. (Serving Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.)
Evan H. Farr is a Certified Elder Law Attorney and a member of the NAELA Council of Advanced Practitioners. For more than three decades, he has advised families in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., on elder law, estate planning, Medicaid and veterans benefits, special needs planning, asset protection and long-term care. Farr also holds a Series 65 license and owns Lifecare Financial Services, LLC, which provides coordinated retirement, investment, insurance and long-term care planning in affiliation with Avior Wealth Management. He is the creator of the Living Trust Plus® Medicaid Asset Protection Trust and related planning strategies, founder of the Academy of Living Trust Plus® Practitioners and author of four bestselling books.