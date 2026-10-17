Long-Term Care Is the Black Cloud Looming Over Retirement Planning: Here's How to Prepare for the Potential Storm

Planning is about more than having the money to cover long-term care. Your family must deal with doctors, manage medications, arrange for transportation and find a facility. That's why preparation is vital.

Chad Ensign, Investment Adviser Representative&#039;s avatar
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Woman kissing elderly father on the head at home
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I live in Arizona, and during monsoon season, we know what a black cloud looks like.

You can see it building in the distance. The sky gets darker. The temperature changes. The wind starts to pick up. Even though nothing has happened yet, you worry about it.

Is it going to rain? How bad will it be? Will there be hail? High winds? A dust storm? Is it even going to hit us — or will it pass by?

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The other day, the clouds were dark enough that I called my 17-year-old daughter and told her to be careful driving. There wasn't a storm at our house yet, but I knew there was enough risk that it was worth thinking ahead.

Those clouds are a good metaphor for how I look at long-term care: It's the black cloud of retirement planning.

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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

You know the cloud is out there

Most people approaching retirement understand they might need some form of long-term care. What they don't know is what it will look like. They're likely asking themselves:

  • Will I need long-term care at all?
  • When will I need it?
  • Will my spouse be able to take care of me?
  • Will I need a little help at home or full-time care?
  • Will I need help for six months or six years?
  • How much might that care cost?
  • What happens financially to my spouse if I'm the one who needs care?

That's a lot of uncertainty hanging over a retirement plan, which makes long-term care so uncomfortable to discuss.

But long-term care is different.

We don't know if or when the storm is coming, how long it will last or how severe it will be.

That's why we should plan for it.

The storm isn't just about money

When people hear "long-term care planning," they often think about the financial hit. But that's not always the biggest risk.

Long-term care can become a family issue before it becomes a financial problem.

Someone must coordinate doctors, medications, transportation and care facilities. A spouse might become the primary caregiver. Adult children might begin rearranging work schedules and family responsibilities. Families are often forced to make difficult decisions when they're already feeling stressed.

There's also the potentially substantial cost.

Imagine a married couple who have spent 30 or 40 years saving for retirement. They've built a nest egg that's meant to provide income for two people. They have travel plans. They want to help their grandchildren. Maybe they want to leave something to their children.

Then one spouse needs significant care.

Suddenly, the same pool of assets has two jobs. It must provide for the healthy spouse's retirement while simultaneously paying for the other spouse's care expenses.

That's why I believe the long-term care planning conversation should start with people, not products.

What would you want to happen?

Before discussing insurance and other options, I like the idea of asking some basic questions:

  • If you needed care, where would you want to receive it?
  • Would you prefer to remain at home as long as possible?
  • Who would you expect to help you?
  • What assets would you be comfortable spending?
  • How important is preserving assets for your spouse?
  • How important is leaving an inheritance?

These questions change the conversation. The plan comes first. The product comes second.

There are several ways to prepare for the storm

There isn't one long-term care strategy that will work for everyone. Generally, families have at least a few options, including:

1. Self-funding

Some people have accumulated enough wealth to comfortably pay for care from their own assets, and that's a perfectly legitimate strategy.

But self-funding should be a strategy, not an assumption. It should include modeling what happens if one spouse requires significant care for several years.

  • From where would the money come?
  • Which assets would be tapped?
  • What happens to the surviving spouse's income?
  • Does the rest of the retirement plan still work?

2. Traditional long-term care insurance

Traditional long-term care insurance allows someone to transfer a portion of the risk to an insurance company. In the right situation, it can provide significant leverage and help protect other retirement assets.

But the tradeoffs include ongoing (usually high) premiums and the possibility of premium increases, not to mention the discomfort some people have with paying for something they might never use.

3. Hybrid or asset-based strategies

Another option is a hybrid or asset-based strategy — usually a life insurance policy or annuity that includes long-term care benefits.

The money that goes into this strategy can serve multiple purposes. If long-term care is needed, those benefits are available. If it isn't needed, the death benefit or other value remains.

This can make the decision more acceptable for someone who dislikes the idea of "use it or lose it" insurance.

4. Combining strategies

Planning doesn't have to be all or nothing.

A family might choose to insure against part of the risk while retaining enough assets to cover the rest.

That's often how we handle other risks in life. We decide how much risk we're comfortable shouldering and how much we want to transfer to auto, home, health or other insurance policies.

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Doing nothing is still a decision

You could decide to do nothing and figure it out as you go. That's the long-term care strategy many families have by default.

Maybe a spouse provides the care. Maybe the children step in. Maybe assets are spent down. Eventually, Medicaid might become part of the conversation for some families.

But there's an important distinction between intentionally choosing to retain a risk and ignoring it: The default plan might give you fewer choices when you need choices the most.

Plan while the sky is still clear

Having a strategy in place can help you feel more prepared and might reduce the urge to constantly watch the sky.

That's one of the primary goals of a good retirement plan: It can help provide confidence in the face of uncertainty.

Planning earlier might give you time to evaluate your financial resources, your family situation and the various ways you could handle the risk.

You don't necessarily have to purchase something. But you should have the conversation.

The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.

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Insurance products are offered through the insurance business Ensign Wealth Management. Ensign Wealth Management is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Adviser. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by Ensign Wealth Management are not subject to Investment Adviser requirements. The RICP® (Retirement Income Certified Professional®) designation is sought by financial services sales professionals whose focus includes clients planning for their retirement income. The designation's required curriculum is administered by The American College in Bryn Mawr PA, which is accredited by The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Philadelphia, PA. The mark RICP® is the property of The American College and may be used only by individuals who have successfully completed the initial and ongoing certification requirements for this designation. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income, generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying abilities of the issuing carrier. CA License #0K68065

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Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Chad Ensign, Investment Adviser Representative
Chad Ensign, Investment Adviser Representative
Founder, Ensign Wealth Management

Chad Ensign is an Investment Adviser Representative and the founder of Ensign Wealth Management. As a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP), he focuses on helping clients through well-thought-out income strategies. He founded his independent company to better serve clients by providing a wide range of products. He passed the Series 65 securities exam and holds life and health insurance licenses in several states, but his primary focus is Arizona, Utah and California.