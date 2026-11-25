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Selling Your Business for Millions Doesn't Mean You Get to Keep It All: How to Realistically Manage an Exit, Courtesy of a Financial Adviser
Long before you consider selling your business, start examining the differences between your hoped-for purchase price, the amount you'll end up with after the sale and what you'll need to live on once it completes.
Most business owners I meet have a number in mind. It's what they believe their company could sell for someday: $5 million, $10 million, perhaps considerably more.
While they know this number, they often haven't calculated what they need from the business to fund the next stage of their lives. That's usually a very different sum.
An owner may believe selling your business for $6 million means having $6 million in cash available for retirement. But taxes, debt, transaction expenses, deal structure and other factors can significantly reduce what ultimately becomes investable wealth.
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For many entrepreneurs, the company is not simply an asset. It may pay their salary, provide distributions, cover health insurance, vehicles and travel, and fund other expenses that will eventually move from the company balance sheet to their personal one.
That's why I believe business owners should approach an exit from two directions at once:
What is the business likely to be worth, and what does my life require it to be worth?
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
Sale price isn't the same as spendable wealth
Start with the obvious number: What a buyer may actually pay for the business.
Owners understandably view their companies through the lens of years, sometimes decades, of work, sacrifice and risk. Buyers view them differently. They generally care about future cash flow, growth potential and how confidently the business can continue performing after the current owner leaves.
If you personally close most of the sales, maintain the most important customer relationships or make every major decision, a buyer may see more risk.
A business that can operate successfully without its founder may be more transferable and potentially more attractive to a buyer.
But even an attractive purchase price doesn't tell you what you will walk away with.
Federal and state taxes, transaction costs, legal and accounting expenses and debt repayment, which can be in excess of 40% at times, can all reduce the amount available to invest after the closing.
Then there is the structure of the transaction itself.
Not every seller receives the entire purchase price in cash at closing. Deals may include earnouts, seller financing, deferred payments or other contingencies.
Those structures can sometimes help a transaction come together, but they also create a critical distinction: Money promised is not necessarily money available today.
If part of your retirement plan depends on payments from a company you no longer control, that risk should be factored into your personal financial plan.
Calculate what the business is providing today
Here's another calculation business owners often overlook.
Imagine you currently receive approximately $350,000 a year through some combination of salary, distributions and expenses paid by the company.
Suppose you sell the business for $6 million and, after taxes, transaction expenses and debt, approximately $4.5 million remains available to invest.
For illustration purposes only, applying a hypothetical 4% initial withdrawal rate to $4.5 million would produce approximately $180,000 in the first year. That's considerably less than the $350,000 of annual economic benefit you were receiving before the sale.
The appropriate retirement income strategy will be different for every owner and will depend on factors including age, spending, taxes, other assets, Social Security, investment strategy, longevity and family goals.
But the example demonstrates an important point: A successful business sale doesn't automatically equal a successful financial exit. You have to run both calculations.
Five numbers to know before you consider selling
At Opal Wealth, I've worked with many business owners over the years. This is one of the best pieces of advice I can give. Long before a buyer approaches you, I believe every business owner should ask themselves these five key questions and understand the numbers associated with these questions:
1. What is the business realistically worth today? Not what a competitor sold for. Not a rule of thumb heard at an industry conference. An objective assessment of what your own company may be worth.
A professional valuation can help establish where the company stands today and identify factors that may be limiting its value.
It also creates a baseline against which future improvements can be measured. I like to remind my clients to look at this from the eyes of the acquirer. They need to consider where the risks exist in the business and understand that those will affect the sale price of your firm.
2. What might you actually keep from the business proceeds? Model the potential impact of taxes, outstanding debt, transaction expenses and different deal structures.
3. What does the business provide you today?Look beyond salary. Include distributions, insurance, vehicles, travel and other expenses the company currently absorbs.
4. What will your life cost after the business? Think about housing, travel, healthcare, family support, charitable giving and whatever else your next chapter may include.
5. How much investable wealth will you need to support that life? Then compare that figure with your existing assets and the realistic after-tax proceeds of a future business transition.
If the numbers don't line up, you have identified something extremely valuable: A problem while you may still have time to solve it. Working with a financial adviser to help you through this process is critical.
Selling is an event — exiting is a process
Owners often spend years trying to increase revenue, improve margins and grow enterprise value.
They should put similar thought into preparing themselves financially for the day that enterprise is no longer generating their income.
That process may include building more wealth outside the business, strengthening the management team, reducing customer concentration, reviewing retirement plan opportunities, addressing estate and wealth transfer objectives, evaluating tax strategies and considering different succession alternatives.
It may also mean deciding that an outright third-party sale isn't the only answer. A family transition, management buyout, partial sale or other structure may better support the owner's financial and personal objectives.
The earlier those conversations take place, the greater the number of options an owner may have.
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Build wealth outside the business, too
One of the vulnerabilities I see among successful entrepreneurs is concentration. They may have built substantial net worth, but much of it exists inside one illiquid asset: Their company.
That can make the eventual transaction carry an enormous burden. The sale has to fund retirement, family goals, legacy objectives and nearly everything else.
Building personal assets outside the company can create something that is enormously valuable during an exit: Choice. It may allow you to wait for a better buyer, reject terms you don't like, transition more gradually or decide that this isn't the right year to sell at all.
Your advisory team should be talking before a buyer appears
The structure of a transaction can have significant financial and tax consequences, and some planning opportunities require meaningful lead time.
That is why your financial advisor, CPA, attorney and transaction professionals should ideally be working from a coordinated strategy well before a deal is underway. At Opal Wealth, we tend to act as the "air traffic controller" and help coordinate each adviser partner's perspective for our clients.
Once a buyer has submitted an offer and the closing clock is running, some planning opportunities may already be limited.
Several years before a potential exit, however, you may still have time to improve the company's transferability, build personal wealth outside the business, evaluate succession alternatives and address the gap between what the business may provide and what your future life may require.
For many entrepreneurs, selling their company will be one of the largest financial events of their lives. But the most important question isn't simply, "What can I sell my business for?" It's more like, "Will what I keep from the business be enough to fund what comes next?"
The sooner you know the answer, the more time you may have to change it — and that can significantly impact your retirement strategy.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Financial Advisor and Principal, Opal Wealth Advisors
Lee Korn, CPWA®, is a Financial Advisor and Principal at Opal Wealth Advisors, where he helps individuals, families and business owners navigate complex financial decisions and turn their goals into actionable strategies. Known for his collaborative and solutions-oriented approach, Lee enjoys working side-by-side with clients to identify opportunities, evaluate alternatives and, importantly, help ensure that strategies are effectively implemented. He has particular expertise working with business owners, drawing on decades of experience spanning banking, wealth management and financial planning to help them think strategically about both their businesses and their personal financial lives.