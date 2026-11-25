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Producing a polished explanation of a complex financial topic has become easier. Artificial intelligence (AI) can summarize research, organize information and draft an email in seconds. But deciding whether that explanation is accurate and useful still takes human work.
For a financial practice, it could be tempting to measure progress by how much faster things get done. Investors generally have a more practical interest: That the service helps them understand their choices and make informed decisions.
In my work with financial professionals, I view technology through the lens of the person receiving the service. If an AI tool helps a practice work faster, what improves for you? Better preparation, clearer explanations and more thoughtful follow-through are useful places to start.
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Used responsibly, it can strengthen the preparation and communication behind a financial relationship. Its usefulness depends on someone knowing what to do with the output, including when to question it.
Put better preparation to work
Some of the most practical applications are straightforward. FINRA's 2026 regulatory oversight report points out that summarizing documents and extracting information are the leading generative AI use cases among its member firms. Drafting content and automating workflows are other documented uses.
Within approved procedures, a financial professional could use AI to organize public research, develop a general meeting agenda or prepare an initial explanation of a financial concept. Each still needs review before it informs a discussion or reaches you.
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Take a question about inflation. A summary can explain how rising prices affect purchasing power. Your professional then needs to connect that information to your expenses, income sources and ability to adjust spending.
Better preparation can help them get to those specifics sooner. Instead of spending most of the conversation introducing a topic, they can explore what it means for your household and where further work is needed.
Communication deserves the same care. An AI-assisted draft can provide a starting point, but the sender needs to check whether it answers your question. A longer email with more financial terminology can leave you less certain about what to do next.
Keep recommendations grounded in your life
The distinction becomes more consequential in portfolio monitoring and retirement income modeling. Depending on the system and its approved uses, AI can help organize investment research or identify information for further review. But you need to investigate a flagged concern before it becomes a reason to change your portfolio.
Your financial professional should be able to explain the reasoning behind a recommendation, including the alternatives, costs and risks. "The software suggested it" gives you little basis for making a decision.
Retirement modeling also requires care. Financial planning software has compared scenarios for years. Adding an AI feature doesn't make a projection more reliable. The professional using it must verify the inputs, understand the calculations and explain the assumptions and limitations.
Consider a hypothetical couple deciding whether one spouse can retire earlier than planned. The analysis needs to account for income, withdrawals, health coverage and other expenses. The conversation needs to explore whether the other spouse wants to keep working and which spending changes both would accept.
A technically workable plan can still be difficult for a household to follow. Helping people recognize that before they make a major decision is an important part of the professional's work.
Make responsible use of the service
Responsible AI use includes safeguards you might never see. A practice should establish which tools it permits, which tasks they can support and what information they can process.
Never treat permission to use a tool as blanket permission to access personal financial records. Sensitive information requires specific protection, and the practice must follow applicable privacy, security and data-use requirements.
Meeting recordings and transcripts also deserve a clear explanation. Before recording begins, you should understand how the information will be used, who can access it and what choices you have.
Human review is still of the utmost importance. Generative AI can confidently present incorrect information, and FINRA's report highlights accuracy and bias risks, along with testing, monitoring and oversight. AI-generated content still needs to meet the same review and compliance standards.
Checking the work means comparing it with reliable sources and resolving discrepancies. Your financial professional will always be responsible for the recommendations they provide.
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Look beyond the software
A professional's investment in AI should improve the service you receive. Learning to use it responsibly takes time, training and judgment. The tools should make their work more efficient and personal guidance more useful.
Ask for one concrete example of how AI supports the service you receive. The explanation should connect a task, such as preparing educational material, with the professional review that makes it useful. It should also clarify how your information is protected.
Thoughtful professionals will make different adoption decisions. Buying software alone demonstrates little. Learning its limits, checking its work and using it to improve service require an ongoing investment.
Over time, you should be able to recognize the results: Discussions that address your circumstances, explanations you can follow, and a professional who can explain why a recommendation makes sense. Responsible AI use can help strengthen the work that earns that trust.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Mark Mersman is Chief Experience Officer at USA Financial, an AmeriLife company, where he leads marketing, business development and coaching and helps shape the experience the firm delivers to financial professionals. He joined USA Financial in 2004 after beginning his career by launching an independent advisory practice at age 22. Over more than two decades in financial services, Mersman has focused on advisor growth, marketing, practice management, client experience and financial education.