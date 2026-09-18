When Two Financial Lives Collide Later in Life

Finding love later in life can bring a renewed sense of possibility, but it can also come with homes, retirement accounts, trusts, business interests, adult children and estate plans that make financial decisions more complicated.
According to a widely cited figure from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average age of widowhood is just 59.
Meanwhile, a recent study found divorce rates among adults age 50 and older — known as "gray divorce" — have more than doubled over the past 30 years and now account for nearly 35% of all divorces. The number of adults ages 40 to 59 marrying for the first time has more than quadrupled.
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The result? More people than ever are entering — or re-entering — the dating world later in life.
For those who formally couple, an increasing number are choosing to cohabitate — either before marriage or instead of it. In 2000, fewer than 1 million adults age 50 and older lived with an unmarried partner.
The National Center for Family & Marriage Research found that by 2022, that number had grown to around 4.6 million, a nearly fivefold increase.
But living together without marrying doesn't eliminate financial risk. In many cases, it can increase it because fewer automatic legal protections apply, and those protections vary by state.
Married couples benefit from family law, which governs issues such as asset division and financial support if a relationship ends. Unmarried couples generally receive only the protections they put in writing.
If you move into a partner's home, contribute to renovations or commingle assets without a formal agreement, you could walk away with little — or nothing — if the relationship ends. You may also have no legal claim to assets if your partner dies without naming you in an estate plan.
Whether you marry or simply share your life with someone, there are important steps you should take to protect one another financially and build a stronger partnership — especially as you age.
1. Share the full financial picture
It's hard to know how to protect each other financially until you understand what each of you is bringing into the relationship.
Take the time to ensure both partners have a full financial picture of the other's net worth, income sources today and in retirement, obligations to children or ex-spouses, business interests, real estate holdings and current estate plans.
But don't stop there — talk about how each other's wealth was created and what challenges shaped that journey. These details make up your money story, which can explain your perspectives, behaviors and triggers around financial matters.
You may have inherited money after a contentious family dispute, making you guarded about transparency. Your partner may have gone through a divorce where finances were weaponized, making them anxious about merging accounts.
Understanding these histories — not just the numbers — can help both of you approach money conversations with more patience, less defensiveness and a clearer sense of where concerns are really coming from.
2. Agree on priorities and contingencies
Just as each of you brings a unique financial picture and personal history to the relationship, you also bring different priorities, concerns and goals. One partner may be focused on navigating a significant wealth disparity, while the other is concerned about preserving an inheritance for children while still building a shared future.
Perhaps you've moved into your partner's home and are wondering what would happen if they passed away before you, or how best to structure household expenses and shared financial responsibilities.
Whatever your concerns may be, open and honest communication is essential. Discuss not only what matters to each of you, but why it matters. Walk through potential "what if" scenarios together and identify solutions before they become challenges.
These conversations can help align expectations, reduce misunderstandings and create a plan that reflects the needs and priorities of both partners.
3. Formalize the plan
Good intentions aren't enough when life gets complicated. If you want your wishes honored and your loved ones protected, you need legally binding documents — and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
The right strategy depends on your circumstances and may include a cohabitation or prenuptial agreement, wills, trusts, beneficiary designations, powers of attorney and property agreements.
For example, if you're living in a home owned by your partner or fiancé, a cohabitation agreement alone may not protect your right to remain there if they pass away.
Likewise, if you're remarried and want to provide for a spouse while ultimately preserving an inheritance for your children, that often requires a thoughtful combination of estate planning strategies, trusts and marital agreements.
It's about creating the right structure — not simply checking documents off a list. Regardless of your circumstance, it all comes down to understanding what you want to accomplish, then working with an estate planning attorney, tax professional and financial adviser, as appropriate, to put the right solutions in place.
The takeaway
The goal is not to protect yourself from your partner. It's to remove ambiguity so the relationship you're building together — whether it comes with a marriage certificate or not — is grounded in clarity rather than assumptions.
The couples who navigate this well aren't necessarily the ones with the least wealth disparity or the simplest family dynamics. They're the ones willing to have uncomfortable conversations early, put appropriate legal protections in place and view financial transparency as an act of love rather than a sign of distrust.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.